Zaid Hamid (lal topi) is a tool

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
He's such a little Napoleon. He blocked my twitter account because I challenged him about his Corona hoax views.

He's now blocked my other account because I challenged him on his anti PTI views.
 
WebMaster

WebMaster

Jun 25, 2016
He's such a little Napoleon. He blocked my twitter account because I challenged him about his Corona hoax views.

He's now blocked my other account because I challenged him on his anti PTI views.
He is a nobody, he just has the skills to talk and communicate the bullshit certain people want to hear.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
He is a nobody, he just has the skills to talk and communicate the bullshit certain people want to hear.
I used to follow him because he was a pro military voice, but he has the personality of a turd. Recently he was blaming PTI for a lack of APCs in Balochistan. Was clearly upset I suggested the military deal with the issue.
 
