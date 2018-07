Nothing inspiring ...rather how exploitive and poor our society has become over the years that our women are being forced to do this kind of job...yuck

Even in west, it is rare to see women driving taxis and in Pakistan it is like throwing them into the lion's cage.



Litmus Test

May I dare ask the people who are claiming it to be inspiring, will they let their mothers, sisters and daughters do this job and proudly tell the others?

