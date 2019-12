Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals First Images of Sprawling Culture & Arts Centre in China

Including a massive contemporary art museum.



Zaha Hadid Architects recently revealed the first images of its completed Culture & Arts Centre in the Hunan province of China. The massive structure was completed in the late Hadid’s iconic organic style and includes a contemporary art museum, a 1,800-seat theater, and a multipurpose hall.The space focuses on easy access, with winding pedestrian paths throughout the campus that connect with nearby streets, parks and walking trails on the nearby Meixi Lake’s Festival Island. The building’s location atop historic trade routes in China further expands upon the center’s cultural relevance.



The space’s indoor Grand Theatre will host various performances and television productions, and outdoor events and sculpture exhibitions are also expected to take place on site. A smaller indoor theater acts as a flexible space for up to 500 occupants. The multipurpose hall can be transformed into a variety of configurations, including set-ups for plays, fashion shows, concerts and more.