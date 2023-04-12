VikingRaider
Zafrullah Chowdhury dies
Veteran freedom fighter, Independence Award recipient, and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury breathed his last on Tuesday.
He was 82.
Gonoshasthaya Kendra Nagar chief executive officer Monjur Kader Ahmed confirmed that Zafrullah died at 11:15pm while undergoing treatment at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Dhaka.
A forerunner in the health sector, Zafrullah had been on life support since Monday after his health condition deteriorated.
Read the rest part from source ......
