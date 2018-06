Zafarullah Jamali says Nawaz’s policies turned Balochistan into ‘Pathanistan’

2 HOURS AGO BY NEWS DESKdisqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s policies related to Balochistan, saying the” he said while filing his nomination papers in the returning officer’s office in Dera Murad Jamali on Saturday.Fareedullah Khan Jamali, Khan Muhammad Jamali, Aurangzeb Jamali and other family members and supporters accompanied Jamali.,” he said.The former prime minister said, “.”On the recent announcement of joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamali said, “Imran Khan and I have been good friends for years. Imran is a junior politician in front of me.at the last line