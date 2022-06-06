What's new

Zafar Hasan Aibak - a forgotten Indian freedom fighter

Zafar Hasan Aibak was an old Ravian who joined the Indian Freedom Fighters and fought against the British in the Third Afghan War 1919. He later on joined the Ottoman Army in Turkey. His autobiography link is given here. A Drama or Film should be made about his life. He was a follower of Maulana Obaidullah Sindhi, Sindhi became a socialist after observing the Communist Revolution. Islamic Socialism is a small trend in Pakistani Religious Politics. https://archive.org/details/Toobaa-KHAATIRAATAAPBEETIZAFARHASSANAABEK

Thanks for the tag though the forum software acted up for me again and didn't send me notification for you tagging me. I happened to see the thread title in the side list and got interested.

I have bookmarked your OP and will download the PDF at some point ( it is 214 MB ). I agree with you that a film should be made about him to benefit Communists like me, to non-Muslims like @Sharma Ji and to misinformed and misguided Indian and Pakistani Muslims like @Black Vigo @Mujahid Memon @kingQamaR @MultaniGuy for them to get educated and change your ways.

Obaidullah Sindhi is mentioned in a thread of mine from 2016 whose OP is written by Pakistani journalist Nadeem Pararcha and is again about Communist and Socialist activism and education among Muslims since the early 1900s.

This is necessary education of the Muslim progressive past. Thanks for the thread.
 

