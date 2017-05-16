Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Zibago, May 16, 2017.
Zaalima Chai Nahi, Coca-Cola Pila De
Zaalima Diabetes Pila De
Just creating awareness of risks!
Cheap and rude advert this ..
Too much liberli
There's nothing wrong with this advert it's cool and funny. Not that I've ever drank Coke in my life but yeah lol
Cheap / over acting .... but calling your mother/grandma Zalima is funny or insulting??? Gosh, some mannerism that is!
Overacting is understandable, but calling an elder Zalima .... that's downright ill-manners. And then the song 'Zalima coka cola pila de' ...... 'de'!?
Don't you think you're taking the whole thing out of context?
Incase you didn't know there's a song on coke already called 'Zaalima Cocoa Cola pilah de' - it has Meesha Shafi and Umair Jaswal in it. So basically when he was speaking to his Grandmother, he was only referring to the logo and moto of the Song - hinting he wants Coke.
Relax.
It is about tutoring the society ... this is sending out a wrong message. 'Adab' and 'Adaab' when lost cause a rot in the society, and that's not something to 'relax' about.
Context may have been innocent but that shouldn't be justification for something that is so apparently wrong. I had not heard that song ... and how many in the 200 million population do you think have, to understand the context?
You've only Come across this advert on here, prior to this advert there was another one with that song which most of those '200 million' have watched on television - this is the follow up.
Relax.
Wrong message is a wrong message, no matter how much one sweetens it. It is as simple as that.
This advert is funny and cute. Too many serious mans out here
another weird anti-chai ad,
Irrelevant - one is bereavement the other is a follow up of a different using their moto.
Blasphemy, we must lynch zibago, how dare he, chai is sacred.