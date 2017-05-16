/ Register

Zaalima Chai Nahi, Coca-Cola Pila De

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Zibago, May 16, 2017.

    Zibago

    Zaalima Chai Nahi, Coca-Cola Pila De
     
    Path-Finder

    Zaalima Diabetes Pila De

    Just creating awareness of risks!
     
    Verve

    Cheap and rude advert this ..
     
    Musafir117

    Too much liberli:coffee:
     
    Divergent

    There's nothing wrong with this advert it's cool and funny. Not that I've ever drank Coke in my life but yeah lol
     
    Verve

    Cheap / over acting .... but calling your mother/grandma Zalima is funny or insulting??? Gosh, some mannerism that is!

    Overacting is understandable, but calling an elder Zalima .... that's downright ill-manners. And then the song 'Zalima coka cola pila de' ...... 'de'!?
     
    Divergent

    Don't you think you're taking the whole thing out of context?

    Incase you didn't know there's a song on coke already called 'Zaalima Cocoa Cola pilah de' - it has Meesha Shafi and Umair Jaswal in it. So basically when he was speaking to his Grandmother, he was only referring to the logo and moto of the Song - hinting he wants Coke.

    Relax.
     
    Verve

    It is about tutoring the society ... this is sending out a wrong message. 'Adab' and 'Adaab' when lost cause a rot in the society, and that's not something to 'relax' about.

    Context may have been innocent but that shouldn't be justification for something that is so apparently wrong. I had not heard that song ... and how many in the 200 million population do you think have, to understand the context?
     
    Divergent

    You've only Come across this advert on here, prior to this advert there was another one with that song which most of those '200 million' have watched on television - this is the follow up.

    Relax.
     
    Verve

    Wrong message is a wrong message, no matter how much one sweetens it. It is as simple as that.
     
    Divergent

    This advert is funny and cute. Too many serious mans out here
     
    Kabira

    another weird anti-chai ad,

     
    Verve

    Divergent

    Awan68

    Blasphemy, we must lynch zibago, how dare he, chai is sacred.
     
