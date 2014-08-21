Z-8 and Z-18 transport helicopter thread

Not going to help China much regarding the highlighted.



Anyone who has ever been in a helo, either as a beneficiary of its many capabilities or even as a tourist, usually develops a new appreciation for the aircraft they never gave much thought before. The helo is often called 'The God Machine' or an angel or other variants of some divine creatures for good reasons. And the people who appreciates the helo the most are medical people and their charges.



That said...The reason why the Z-18, and it looks to be a capable medium transport helo, may not help China much is because internal Chinese airspace is still under strict military control. Of all the man-made flying machines, the helo is the most suitable and most amenable to civil aviation.



Medical emergencies, even when it is a positive thing like delivering a baby, are unexpected events that should NOT require filed flight plans before executions. Civil aviation is the best community to respond to these events. These events require the air ambulance to move in forward flight as soon as safety allows, which is between 100 to 1000 meters altitude and below most radars. You do not know if the victim is bleeding out or not, do not know if there are any internal injuries, you have very little information about the target landing area and must have faith on local authorities, and you must fly even if all you can do is drop the medic or just medical supplies. There is no time to call Beijing for permission to take off. These emergencies also require direct routes flight, not controlled air corridors that may involve altitude and heading changes. How many lives could have been saved if the Sichuan earthquake was accessible by civil aviation ?

