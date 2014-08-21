/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Z-8 and Z-18 transport helicopter thread

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by Saifullah Sani, Aug 21, 2014.

Page 1 of 9
  1. Aug 21, 2014 #1
    Saifullah Sani

    Saifullah Sani SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,343
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2011
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,609 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    [​IMG]

    A new anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopter for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is undergoing trials and testing, according to news reports and Chinese military websites.

    The aircraft, believed to be designated Z-18F, has been developed from the Changhe Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) Z-8, itself a derivative of the long-serving French SA-321 Super Frelon.

    Images show that the Z-18 features a redesigned cockpit and modified hull form, while previous company statements suggest extensive use of composites and titanium in its construction. The reports also state that it is fitted with a new type of engine and composite main rotor blades.

    These modifications appear to be in line with the Avicopter AC313 commercial design (originally designated Z-8F-100) that first flew from CAIG's Jingdezhen production facility in 2010. The AC313 is powered by three Pratt & Whitney (P&W) PT6B-67A engines, giving it a max speed around 180 kt, an operating range of 485 n miles, and an internal load capacity of 4 tonnes.

    However, the Z-18 military variants are highly unlikely to have P&W engines in view of the fines imposed on P&W for supplying engines and control systems that were subsequently installed in the WZ-10 attack helicopter. Instead it is probable that the Z-18 is fitted with a development of the WZ-6 derivative of the Turbomeca Turmo 3C that powers the Z-8. AVIC (Engines) and Turbomeca (Safran) are jointly developing the Ardiden 3C/WZ16 engine that will power the medium-lift AC352/Z-15 derivative of the EC175.

    The Z-18F ASW variant is equipped with a dipping sonar and reports suggest that it can carry up to 32 sonobuoys and 4 lightweight torpedoes such as the Yu-7. It has a prominent chin-mounted surface search radar and it is probable that the aircraft is fitted with a datalink like the Ka-28s in service with the PLA Navy, enabling it to operate in third-party targeting mode for long-range anti-ship cruise missiles launched from frigate or destroyer escorts.

    COMMENT
    None of the current PLAN destroyers or frigates will be able to support the 13.8-tonne maximum take-off weight of the Z-18, so in the near term it will be limited to operating at sea from the carrier Liaoning and the three Type 071 amphibious landing platform docks. The anticipated construction of Type 081 landing platform helicopter ships and Type 055 destroyers would increase the number of platforms that are capable of embarking the aircraft.

    The Z-18F is the third variant to emerge, alongside a utility/VIP transport version and an airborne early warning (AEW) platform, possibly with the designation Z-18J. Mock-ups and prototypes of the AEW version, which has a radar antenna fitted in place of the loading ramp that is lowered for operation when the helicopter is airborne, have been photographed on Liaoning 's flight deck.

    As with the Shenyang J-15 carrier strike aircraft, which features a shark emblem, the Z-18s appear to be marked with squadron-type emblems: the AEW variant is marked with a flying bat and the ASW aircraft with a swooping eagle. Commentators have suggested that both will be embarked on Liaoning in due course, with speculation that the carrier's air wing will include four AEW and four ASW helicopters, significantly enhancing its self-protection.

    IHS Jane's recently reported that China also needs to deploy fixed-wing airborne early warning and control aircraft. Deploying a PLAN equivalent of the US' Northrop Grumman E-2C Hawkeye, perhaps derived from existing land-based aircraft, therefore represents a minimum requirement, although this would also require a carrier fitted with a catapult launching system.

    China unveils ASW version of Z-18 helicopter - IHS Jane's 360
     
  2. Dec 26, 2014 #2
    Genesis

    Genesis SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,534
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2013
    Ratings:
    +25 / 7,271 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    A much improved version of the Z-8, these new helicopters can operate even in Tibet. This development will really strength PLA's ability to supply and its war making capabilities in the region.

    Good times.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    To see some obvious difference, this is a Z-8, look at the nose and also the landing gear, a lot of big difference for this helicopter.
    [​IMG]


    In other news the first air cav Brigade has been created, we may be late, but we have finally created an air cav unit, and more will follow as we continue to break the barriers imposed on us by having primitive helicopter technology.
     
    Last edited: Dec 26, 2014
    • Thanks Thanks x 16
  3. Dec 26, 2014 #3
    Genesis

    Genesis SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,534
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2013
    Ratings:
    +25 / 7,271 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Some bonus content with Z-10 attack helicopter fully loaded.

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 28
  4. Dec 26, 2014 #4
    TimeTraveller

    TimeTraveller FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,019
    Joined:
    Aug 9, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,133 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Both Helicopter looks amazing......:-)
     
  5. Dec 27, 2014 #5
    AgentOrange

    AgentOrange FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,247
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 2,952 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    The Z-18 can't come a moment too soon. China is still deficient in helicopters for disaster relief.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Dec 28, 2014 #6
    Sasquatch

    Sasquatch INT'L MOD

    Messages:
    4,341
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +6 / 4,795 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Still waiting for the second Z-20. :whistle:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Dec 28, 2014 #7
    gambit

    gambit PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    22,405
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2009
    Ratings:
    +120 / 20,053 / -7
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Not going to help China much regarding the highlighted.

    Anyone who has ever been in a helo, either as a beneficiary of its many capabilities or even as a tourist, usually develops a new appreciation for the aircraft they never gave much thought before. The helo is often called 'The God Machine' or an angel or other variants of some divine creatures for good reasons. And the people who appreciates the helo the most are medical people and their charges.

    That said...The reason why the Z-18, and it looks to be a capable medium transport helo, may not help China much is because internal Chinese airspace is still under strict military control. Of all the man-made flying machines, the helo is the most suitable and most amenable to civil aviation.

    Medical emergencies, even when it is a positive thing like delivering a baby, are unexpected events that should NOT require filed flight plans before executions. Civil aviation is the best community to respond to these events. These events require the air ambulance to move in forward flight as soon as safety allows, which is between 100 to 1000 meters altitude and below most radars. You do not know if the victim is bleeding out or not, do not know if there are any internal injuries, you have very little information about the target landing area and must have faith on local authorities, and you must fly even if all you can do is drop the medic or just medical supplies. There is no time to call Beijing for permission to take off. These emergencies also require direct routes flight, not controlled air corridors that may involve altitude and heading changes. How many lives could have been saved if the Sichuan earthquake was accessible by civil aviation ?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  8. Dec 28, 2014 #8
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,245
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +22 / 50,187 / -4
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    • Thanks Thanks x 20
  9. Dec 28, 2014 #9
    UKBengali

    UKBengali ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,998
    Joined:
    May 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 12,190 / -2
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    ^^ the bottom photo looks really cool.:D
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  10. Dec 28, 2014 #10
    monitor

    monitor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,799
    Joined:
    Apr 24, 2007
    Ratings:
    +2 / 8,436 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Dec 28, 2014 #11
    AgentOrange

    AgentOrange FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,247
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 2,952 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Good points. However, I read somewhere that nationwide, China only has helicopters numbering in the hundreds both civil and military. Compared to the thousands in service in the United States. After the Sichuan earthquake, though China's air traffic controllers may have been severely tested and found wanting in some instances, too often one would hear stories about Chinese first responders having to walk half a day to the disaster area because it was only accessible by chopper and China simply didn't have enough. IMO, at this point, any medium and heavy lift helos in any form would be desirable just to fill out the shortage in numbers in case something terrible happens again.
     
    Last edited: Dec 28, 2014
  12. Dec 28, 2014 #12
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,799
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +31 / 22,352 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    China
    ye to Amrika ki Kabaddi ho gai
     
  13. Dec 30, 2014 #13
    black-hawk_101

    black-hawk_101 BANNED

    Messages:
    2,359
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 359 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    I am sure Pak will need it in good numbers like about 150 for PAA, 50 for PN and PAF and about some 110 for Paramilitary.
     
  14. Dec 30, 2014 #14
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    44,983
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,322 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I would prefer the Transport helicopter Turkey is looking to build which is similar to Black HAWK and in really large numbers @Hakan @Neptune
     
  15. Dec 30, 2014 #15
    black-hawk_101

    black-hawk_101 BANNED

    Messages:
    2,359
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 359 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    But this one will help replace Mi-17s and rely on Russians.
     
Page 1 of 9
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 6 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)