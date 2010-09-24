/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Z-10 & Z-19 Combat Helicopter News & Discussion

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by Akasa, Sep 24, 2010.

  Sep 24, 2010 #1
    Akasa

    Akasa SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes, it's a newly-released helicopter, and it made its maiden flight on August 10, 2010.

    Reports:

    TRANSLATED FROM MANDARIN:
    LONDON August 10 news: According to the Russian military-industrial complex site on Aug. 9 report, China Aviation Industry Corporation has recently unveiled its newly developed attack helicopters - the first stand straight -19 test with machine.

    The new attack helicopters to the Chinese Army Aviation fleet of straight-9W-based research, mainly used to attack tanks and other heavy targets.

    Published photos from the current point of view, direct -19's body is relatively narrow, with the tandem cockpit components. It retains the straight-9WA the tail and main rotor helicopter design. In addition, to reduce design risk, AVIC Group may also be installed for the direct -19 straight-9WA with the same power plant. Media reports said the direct -19 attack helicopter in May this year completed its first flight.

    Some analysts have pointed out that the direct -10 medium-sized attack helicopter development work is now nearing completion, while new entrants are likely to launch the direct -19 with the formation of high and low with the former, the former quantity to cover the shortage. In addition, the integration of the power unit had problems, leading to direct the progress of -10 project delays, which may also lead to the development of the direct -19 Chinese, one of the reasons. Straight -10 helicopter April 29, 2003 completed its first flight, the exhaust ports help reduce the use of the infrared signal design. Initially, the direct -10 equipment is manufactured in Canada PT6C-76C engine, but production models may be equipped with the same engine with direct -9. It is said that the first straight-10A equipped Chinese Army have already begun.

    Developed as the basis of straight -19 straight-9W is the first production of attack helicopters, is currently the main equipment of China Army Aviation troops. Direct-9W equipped with powerful "Red Arrow-8A" anti-tank missiles, 57/90 mm rockets, 23 mm cannon and used against air targets TY-90 air to air missiles    .​

    REAL PHOTOS:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG](Bottom one)
     
    Last edited: Sep 24, 2010
  Sep 24, 2010 #2
    no_name

    no_name ELITE MEMBER

    It's derived from Z-9 ?
     
  Sep 25, 2010 #3
    Akasa

    Akasa SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes

    But it essentially is re-designed. It looks like the WZ-10.
     
  Sep 25, 2010 #4
    siegecrossbow

    siegecrossbow PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    A new Z-9 variant crashed very recently. No one knows what type it was. Is it possible that it was a Z-19?
     
  Sep 25, 2010 #5
    Akasa

    Akasa SENIOR MEMBER

    It is a WZ-19. But the second test was successful.

    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 8, 2010 #6
    Leela25

    Leela25 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Hi SinoSoldier, where did you get that third pic in your first post? It is a concept drawing for the WZ-10 attack helicopter created by Stingray, the webmaster of Stingray's List of Rotorcraft and Stingray's Rotorcraft Forum, which I'm a member of. It is NOT a drawing of the WZ-19, he says it is what he thought the WZ-10 looked like when he made the drawing.

    I'd give you a link to the thread where he says this but I can't post links until I made 15 posts. :P
     
  Nov 8, 2010 #7
    CardSharp

    CardSharp ELITE MEMBER

    Sinosoldier's referencing has never been stellar. I wouldn't sweat it.
     
  Nov 10, 2010 #8
    Akasa

    Akasa SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    The one at the very top is the WZ-19. The 2 ones at the bottom are the WZ-10.
     
  Dec 12, 2010 #9
    Lankan Ranger

    Lankan Ranger ELITE MEMBER

    WZ-10 Attack Helicopter already in Service

    There are at lease 8 of them already in service by PLA 5th LH Regiment
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 12, 2010 #10
    Lankan Ranger

    Lankan Ranger ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    XINHUI
     
  Dec 12, 2010 #11
    Lankan Ranger

    Lankan Ranger ELITE MEMBER

    WZ-10 Attack Helicopter Ready

    :china: :china:
     
  Dec 12, 2010 #12
    aimarraul

    aimarraul SENIOR MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 12, 2010 #13
    farhan_9909

    farhan_9909 PROFESSIONAL

    nice pics.

    how is it when we compare it with LCH indian?
     
  Dec 12, 2010 #14
    spin666

    spin666 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Hard to say. Because LCH is just a prototype. Which mean it could take atleast 3-5years befor it's ready. And consider then WZ-10 should be getting a upgrade already.
     
  Dec 12, 2010 #15
    MAFIAN GOD

    MAFIAN GOD FULL MEMBER

    Atleast do some homework before posting.
    LCH is in development phase.
    LCH IOC-Dec. 10
    FOC-Dec.2011
    It will get inducted in forces in 2012.

    These are few videos
    YouTube - First flight - Indian HAL LCH Light Combat Helicopter

    YouTube - India gunship HAL LCH Light Combat Helicopter - first flight

    YouTube - IAF HAL LCH Light Combat Helicopter NDTV documentary in Hindi (1 of 2)
     
    Last edited: Dec 12, 2010
