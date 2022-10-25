What's new

Z-10 ME/P deliveries to begin from 2023

1666704091225.png
Z-10
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
i guess if you look at the Z-10ME2's defensive kit, its very much offensively positioned IMO, seemingly being designed to operate in heavily defended airspaces, just looking at the photos of it the amount of radar arrays on it is surprising, no other helicopter out there has such an amount of self protection jammer arrays, alongside LWRs, Radar based MAWS, and also IR MAWS, this thing is a flying tank
1666708875792.png
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
Z-10ME has proven to be capable in high attitude. The engine problem has solve.

China own Z-20 helo engine horsepower even exceed the one uses on UH-60 Blackhawk.
 

