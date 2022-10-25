Z-10 ME/P deliveries to begin from 2023

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said: For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option. Click to expand...

i guess if you look at the Z-10ME2's defensive kit, its very much offensively positioned IMO, seemingly being designed to operate in heavily defended airspaces, just looking at the photos of it the amount of radar arrays on it is surprising, no other helicopter out there has such an amount of self protection jammer arrays, alongside LWRs, Radar based MAWS, and also IR MAWS, this thing is a flying tank