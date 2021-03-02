What's new

Yusuf Raza Gillani's son Ali Moosa Gillani buying candidate of PTI for senate elections 2021

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,400
3
8,456
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Well, ECP acted very swiftly to order re-polling in Daska whole constituency , even though the PMLN candidate only wanted re-polling on 23 polling station. Let's see how it would act against Gilani and his son.
Or they would get away with it yet again.

ECP has not taken any action against those who sold their votes before including the senate candidate who are part of the senate now.
 
