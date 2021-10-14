What's new

Yugoimport unveils new LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle armed with 57mm cannon

Zarvan

Zarvan

Today, October 12, 2021, the Serbian company Yugoimport has unveiled its new 8x8 armored vehicle called LAZANSKI during the Partner 2021 defense exhibition that takes place in Belgrade, Serbia. The vehicle is designed using the latest innovations and technologies in terms of firepower, protection, and mobility.
Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

New Yugoimport LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle fitted with an AU-220M Remote Weapon Station armed with one 57mm automatic cannon and one 7.62mm coaxial machine gun. (Picture source Army Recognition)

The new LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle is fully designed and developed by the Serbian company Yugoimport. The vehicle integrates world-class heavy-duty components, special materials and technology lead to the development of combat vehicles capable of competing with other modern armored vehicles in the current military market.

The LAZANSKI is a completely new armored vehicle and is not based on the Lazar family of 8x8 armored vehicles. The hull of the LAZANSKI is of all-welded steel construction and is combined with Ceramic armor to reach standard ballistic protection of STANAG 4569 Level 5, against the firing of 25mm caliber weapons. The vehicle can be fitted upgraded to Level 6, offering ballistic protection against 30 mm APFSDS (Armor-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding Sabot) or AP (Armor Piercing) ammunition at 500 m. The vehicle incorporates a V-shaped monocoque hull providing mine protection Level 4 STANAG 4569 to withstand an explosion of 10 kg of TNT under the wheels and the center bottom part.

The layout of the new LAZANSKI consists has the power pack front right, driver front left and the whole of the remainder of the hull rear being left free for the troop compartment. The vehicle has a crew of three including a driver, commander and gunner while the rear part of the vehicle is able to accommodate up to 10 infantrymen that are seated on anti-mine blast seats. A hydraulic ramp is located at the rear of the hull allowing the infantrymen to quickly enter or leave the vehicle.

The LAZANSKI is fitted with a Russian AU-220m remotely operated weapon station armed with one 57mm automatic cannon and a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun. The turret is able to destroy to engage targets on the move or in static conditions. The fire control system is used to detect, identify targets as well as the gun laying and conduct all the firing operations. The 57mm cannon has a maximum firing range of 14.5 km.

The LAZANSKI is powered by a Turbocharged Caterpillar C13 engine developing 711 hp coupled to a 6-speed automatic Allison 4000SP transmission. The drive train consists of SISU axles with electro-pneumatic locks on all sub-elements. The vehicle has a gross vehicle weight from 26 to 36 tons depending on the armor configuration.

Standard equipment of the LAZANSKI includes 6 integrated day/night IR (Infrared) cameras providing 360° awareness all around the vehicle, 10" and 12" screens for crew and infantry compartment integrated in the programmable video system, Inertial Navigation System, Battle Management System, CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) protection system, air conditioning and intercom.

Yugoimport unveils new LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle armed with 57mm cannon 925 002



F

Foinikas

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
In 9 years, Serbia revealed at least 3 different 8x8 AFVs.

In 6 years, Pakistan took 2 wheels off its 8x8 AFV and turned it into a 6x6 AFV.

Here's the math question: Where did we screw up?

@JamD
You didn't screw up. Yugoimport keeps producing stuff,but they don't sell as much as they should. I liked the Lazar I and II very very much. Did they sell any to another country? They hardly purchased enough for themselves. They sold some BOV and Milos and some artillery,but they don't produce fast enough or have trouble with the orders. I don't know. They make great stuff and have good ideas,but somehow they don't sell a lot.
 
R

reflecthofgeismar

Lazar 3 should be only for Serbian Gendarmery and Lazanski should be the wheeled IFV, 105mm, mabye Nemo/AMOS ...
Serbians have created good products.

NTV 4x4 Utility
BOV KIV (2nd Generation, not upgraded 1st Gen, like M10 and M11)
BOV M16 Miloš
M-20 MRAP (Now better than the previous ones)
8x8 Lazanski (Lazar 1 & 2 = good try but then Lazar 3 which can act as a typically cheap but relative modern BTR-80 replacement,
Lazanski = whole different beast)

BVP-M80AB1 IFV
M-84AS2 MBT
Modernized 2S1 (MRSI able)

PASARS-16 (SPAA)
Oganj LRSVM M18 (Modular, based on FAP 2228)
MGS-25 Aleksandar (Can be placed on every 8x8/10x10 Truck)
Šumadija (Modular, can be placed on every 8x8/10x10 Truck)

FAP 1118 4x4
FAP 2228 6x6
FAP 3240 8x8

From the very high quality Small Arms, Support Weapons, RCWS I don't wanna start.

For a small Nation like Serbia, congrats. Even it's often "LEGO" constructed or licensed production and modified by Serbians.
I know the one or another much bigger "LEGO-building Nations"... "wE bUiLt It!"
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Foinikas said:
You didn't screw up. Yugoimport keeps producing stuff,but they don't sell as much as they should. I liked the Lazar I and II very very much. Did they sell any to another country? They hardly purchased enough for themselves. They sold some BOV and Milos and some artillery,but they don't produce fast enough or have trouble with the orders. I don't know. They make great stuff and have good ideas,but somehow they don't sell a lot.
Pakistan has the exact inverted problem. The military always needs something, and it's often getting into "emergency" or "urgent" purchases that result in costly imports. Yet the domestic industry isn't given the support it needs to develop those same solutions locally.

Normally this would be OK if our economy was strong enough to export in other areas (to support the foreign currency demands of imports). Unfortunately, our economy isn't strong, so defence spending is a significant strain unless it's used as a stimulus for the domestic economy.

In Pakistan, that link (between defence spending and the economy) is non-existent, so defence is becoming more expensive. So, what is the result? Our military is having a tougher time getting modern equipment (due to a lack of foreign currency and inflation in other parts of the world) and our economy isn't getting the juice it needs to support the growing military expenditure.
 
proka89

proka89

Foinikas said:
You didn't screw up. Yugoimport keeps producing stuff,but they don't sell as much as they should. I liked the Lazar I and II very very much. Did they sell any to another country? They hardly purchased enough for themselves. They sold some BOV and Milos and some artillery,but they don't produce fast enough or have trouble with the orders. I don't know. They make great stuff and have good ideas,but somehow they don't sell a lot.
You are right and wrong at the same time. Yugoimport does have issues with production capacity of complex battle systems such as Nora B52, Lazar 3, Milos.... Currently they are investing into new production facilities which should improve the current capacity. For example they are building a new factory in Kursumlija as a part of Yugoimport Complex Battle Systems factory, this should be completed by 2022, and it should double production rate. Also some other ex civilian factories are now part of the defence industry, such as FAP trucks and Zastava TERVO. But it's a process which takes time, to build or renovate facilities, buy equipment, train workers... Until recently there was no point for Yugimport to invest in this, since domestic requirements were extremely low, and foreign buyers were not there in quantity which would require upgrade.

At the moment when we talk about Lazar 3 this is the production and on order status:
  • Serbian Army - 12 + 24 on order
  • Serbian Gendarmerie - 6
  • Turkmenistan - 24 ordered, some already delivered, first time shown during recent military parade

BOV M16 Milos:
  • Serbian Army - 30 ordered, 25 already delivered, new orders will follow
  • Serbian police Gendarmerie and Special Anti Terrorist unit - 6
  • Cyprus - 8

Nora B52 if we ignore old orders:
  • Serbian Army - 18 ordered, 12 delivered
  • Cyprus - 24 ordered, 12 delivered

M-20 MRAP 6X6:
  • Serbian Army - 10 on order

Also you need to have in mind that Serbian defence industry is working on several modernization and upgrade projects, such as:
  • BOV-KIV - 10 delivered to the Serbian Army
  • PASARS - 12 delivered to the Serbian Army
  • M77 Oganj (digitalized) - 7 delivered to the Serbian Army
  • Modernized 2S1 with MRSI capability - 6 delivered to the Serbian Army

All of the above was done recently, and Serbia is a small country with limited resources.

Also you need to have in mind that even with all the imported parts, Lazar 3 with 12.7mm RCWS costs the Serbian Army a bit less than 1.3 million euros. What else can we buy for that price on the market, which is in the same class as Lazar 3? North Macedonia recently ordered 54 Stryker armored vehicles for 210 million of dollars, or 3.88 million $ per vehicle.

According to Yugoimport representatives Lazanski IFV will have a price between 2 and 2.5 million euros, depending on equipment and armament. Some western equivalent would cost us twice as much easily.

Also new Lazar 3 for the Serbian Army, after current order is completed (by the end of year), new orders will be for modified Lazar 3, which will use the same chassis, transmission, engine... But it will lose the firing ports for infantry, sides will look similar to what we have currently on Lazanski with increased protection and crew sitting face to face. It will also have the Russian Burevestnik 32V01 30mm RCWS.

Price of Nora B52 for the Serbian Army is 1.5+ million of euros, recently Czech Republic signed a deal for the acquisition of 52 French Nexter's CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems in 8x8 version for €335 million, which is 6.44 million per howitzer.

Nora B52 M21 Howitzer Successfully Completed Test-firing at Yuma Proving Grounds.


Price of the M-20 MRAP for the Serbian Army should be around 350 000 euros. This is a vehicle with less sophisticated domestic components.

But in any case as you can see from examples above, even in cases where you have to import a significant amount of components from other countries, the final product for your own army will be cheaper. Also a significant part of that price will still go to your own companies, engineers, workers... And if you successfully sell something to somebody else that is a bonus, plus in time you will have an opportunity to conquer production of some additional components in your own country, and then even more money will stay with you.

And because of this I agree with @Bilal Khan (Quwa) . For a country such as Pakistan, it should be an absolute priority to ingeniously produce as much as it can. Also with the size of your army, and production needs, you could get imported components for less money, based on quantity, or even request licensed production for some of them.
 
F

Foinikas

proka89 said:
You are right and wrong at the same time. Yugoimport does have issues with production capacity of complex battle systems such as Nora B52, Lazar 3, Milos.... Currently they are investing into new production facilities which should improve the current capacity. For example they are building a new factory in Kursumlija as a part of Yugoimport Complex Battle Systems factory, this should be completed by 2022, and it should double production rate. Also some other ex civilian factories are now part of the defence industry, such as FAP trucks and Zastava TERVO. But it's a process which takes time, to build or renovate facilities, buy equipment, train workers... Until recently there was no point for Yugimport to invest in this, since domestic requirements were extremely low, and foreign buyers were not there in quantity which would require upgrade.

At the moment when we talk about Lazar 3 this is the production and on order status:
  • Serbian Army - 12 + 24 on order
  • Serbian Gendarmerie - 6
  • Turkmenistan - 24 ordered, some already delivered, first time shown during recent military parade

BOV M16 Milos:
  • Serbian Army - 30 ordered, 25 already delivered, new orders will follow
  • Serbian police Gendarmerie and Special Anti Terrorist unit - 6
  • Cyprus - 8

Nora B52 if we ignore old orders:
  • Serbian Army - 18 ordered, 12 delivered
  • Cyprus - 24 ordered, 12 delivered

M-20 MRAP 6X6:
  • Serbian Army - 10 on order

Also you need to have in mind that Serbian defence industry is working on several modernization and upgrade projects, such as:
  • BOV-KIV - 10 delivered to the Serbian Army
  • PASARS - 12 delivered to the Serbian Army
  • M77 Oganj (digitalized) - 7 delivered to the Serbian Army
  • Modernized 2S1 with MRSI capability - 6 delivered to the Serbian Army

All of the above was done recently, and Serbia is a small country with limited resources.

Also you need to have in mind that even with all the imported parts, Lazar 3 with 12.7mm RCWS costs the Serbian Army a bit less than 1.3 million euros. What else can we buy for that price on the market, which is in the same class as Lazar 3? North Macedonia recently ordered 54 Stryker armored vehicles for 210 million of dollars, or 3.88 million $ per vehicle.

According to Yugoimport representatives Lazanski IFV will have a price between 2 and 2.5 million euros, depending on equipment and armament. Some western equivalent would cost us twice as much easily.

Also new Lazar 3 for the Serbian Army, after current order is completed (by the end of year), new orders will be for modified Lazar 3, which will use the same chassis, transmission, engine... But it will lose the firing ports for infantry, sides will look similar to what we have currently on Lazanski with increased protection and crew sitting face to face. It will also have the Russian Burevestnik 32V01 30mm RCWS.

Price of Nora B52 for the Serbian Army is 1.5+ million of euros, recently Czech Republic signed a deal for the acquisition of 52 French Nexter's CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems in 8x8 version for €335 million, which is 6.44 million per howitzer.

Nora B52 M21 Howitzer Successfully Completed Test-firing at Yuma Proving Grounds.


Price of the M-20 MRAP for the Serbian Army should be around 350 000 euros. This is a vehicle with less sophisticated domestic components.

But in any case as you can see from examples above, even in cases where you have to import a significant amount of components from other countries, the final product for your own army will be cheaper. Also a significant part of that price will still go to your own companies, engineers, workers... And if you successfully sell something to somebody else that is a bonus, plus in time you will have an opportunity to conquer production of some additional components in your own country, and then even more money will stay with you.

And because of this I agree with @Bilal Khan (Quwa) . For a country such as Pakistan, it should be an absolute priority to ingeniously produce as much as it can. Also with the size of your army, and production needs, you could get imported components for less money, based on quantity, or even request licensed production for some of them.
The Serbian products are very good and it's a pity more countries don't think of buying armored vehicles,equipment and more small arms from Yugoimport and Zastava. The Yugoslavian quality and PRACTICALITY is still there. I wish Greece had some 50 Lazar II and maybe some 30 Lazar I as well (Yes,I like the Lazar I very much as well,even if it's considered a bit outdated now with Lazar 3).

I think the Cypriots want to order some more systems? Maybe I'm wrong.
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
In 9 years, Serbia revealed at least 3 different 8x8 AFVs.

In 6 years, Pakistan took 2 wheels off its 8x8 AFV and turned it into a 6x6 AFV.

Here's the math question: Where did we screw up?

@JamD
Can i ask a question ?
Why is india the only country in the subcontinent that operates IFVs like BMP-2 ? Why not BD or Pakistan ?
i mean BD terrain is perfect for amphibious IFVs like BMP-2M instead we got BTRs which are not very well armed.
 
