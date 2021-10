Yugoimport unveils new LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle armed with 57mm cannon

Foinikas said: You didn't screw up. Yugoimport keeps producing stuff,but they don't sell as much as they should. I liked the Lazar I and II very very much. Did they sell any to another country? They hardly purchased enough for themselves. They sold some BOV and Milos and some artillery,but they don't produce fast enough or have trouble with the orders. I don't know. They make great stuff and have good ideas,but somehow they don't sell a lot. Click to expand...

Serbian Army - 12 + 24 on order

Serbian Gendarmerie - 6

Turkmenistan - 24 ordered, some already delivered, first time shown during recent military parade

Serbian Army - 30 ordered, 25 already delivered, new orders will follow

Serbian police Gendarmerie and Special Anti Terrorist unit - 6

Cyprus - 8

Serbian Army - 18 ordered, 12 delivered

Cyprus - 24 ordered, 12 delivered

Serbian Army - 10 on order

BOV-KIV - 10 delivered to the Serbian Army

- 10 delivered to the Serbian Army PASARS - 12 delivered to the Serbian Army

- 12 delivered to the Serbian Army M77 Oganj (digitalized) - 7 delivered to the Serbian Army

(digitalized) - 7 delivered to the Serbian Army Modernized 2S1 with MRSI capability - 6 delivered to the Serbian Army

You are right and wrong at the same time. Yugoimport does have issues with production capacity of complex battle systems such as Nora B52, Lazar 3, Milos.... Currently they are investing into new production facilities which should improve the current capacity. For example they are building a new factory in Kursumlija as a part of Yugoimport Complex Battle Systems factory, this should be completed by 2022, and it should double production rate. Also some other ex civilian factories are now part of the defence industry, such as FAP trucks and Zastava TERVO. But it's a process which takes time, to build or renovate facilities, buy equipment, train workers... Until recently there was no point for Yugimport to invest in this, since domestic requirements were extremely low, and foreign buyers were not there in quantity which would require upgrade.At the moment when we talk aboutthis is the production and on order status:if we ignore old orders:Also you need to have in mind that Serbian defence industry is working on several modernization and upgrade projects, such as:All of the above was done recently, and Serbia is a small country with limited resources.Also you need to have in mind that even with all the imported parts, Lazar 3 with 12.7mm RCWS costs the Serbian Army a bit less than 1.3 million euros. What else can we buy for that price on the market, which is in the same class as Lazar 3? North Macedonia recently ordered 54 Stryker armored vehicles for 210 million of dollars, or 3.88 million $ per vehicle.According to Yugoimport representatives Lazanski IFV will have a price between 2 and 2.5 million euros, depending on equipment and armament. Some western equivalent would cost us twice as much easily.Also new Lazar 3 for the Serbian Army, after current order is completed (by the end of year), new orders will be for modified Lazar 3, which will use the same chassis, transmission, engine... But it will lose the firing ports for infantry, sides will look similar to what we have currently on Lazanski with increased protection and crew sitting face to face. It will also have the Russian Burevestnik 32V01 30mm RCWS.Price of Nora B52 for the Serbian Army is 1.5+ million of euros, recently Czech Republic signed a deal for the acquisition of 52 French Nexter's CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems in 8x8 version for €335 million, which is 6.44 million per howitzer.Price of the M-20 MRAP for the Serbian Army should be around 350 000 euros. This is a vehicle with less sophisticated domestic components.But in any case as you can see from examples above, even in cases where you have to import a significant amount of components from other countries, the final product for your own army will be cheaper. Also a significant part of that price will still go to your own companies, engineers, workers... And if you successfully sell something to somebody else that is a bonus, plus in time you will have an opportunity to conquer production of some additional components in your own country, and then even more money will stay with you.And because of this I agree with @Bilal Khan (Quwa) . For a country such as Pakistan, it should be an absolute priority to ingeniously produce as much as it can. Also with the size of your army, and production needs, you could get imported components for less money, based on quantity, or even request licensed production for some of them.