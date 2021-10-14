Yugoimport unveils new LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle armed with 57mm cannon

Today, October 12, 2021, the Serbian company Yugoimport has unveiled its new 8x8 armored vehicle called LAZANSKI during the Partner 2021 defense exhibition that takes place in Belgrade, Serbia. The vehicle is designed using the latest innovations and technologies in terms of firepower, protection, and mobility.The new LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle is fully designed and developed by the Serbian company Yugoimport. The vehicle integrates world-class heavy-duty components, special materials and technology lead to the development of combat vehicles capable of competing with other modern armored vehicles in the current military market.The LAZANSKI is a completely new armored vehicle and is not based on the Lazar family of 8x8 armored vehicles. The hull of the LAZANSKI is of all-welded steel construction and is combined with Ceramic armor to reach standard ballistic protection of STANAG 4569 Level 5, against the firing of 25mm caliber weapons. The vehicle can be fitted upgraded to Level 6, offering ballistic protection against 30 mm APFSDS (Armor-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding Sabot) or AP (Armor Piercing) ammunition at 500 m. The vehicle incorporates a V-shaped monocoque hull providing mine protection Level 4 STANAG 4569 to withstand an explosion of 10 kg of TNT under the wheels and the center bottom part.The layout of the new LAZANSKI consists has the power pack front right, driver front left and the whole of the remainder of the hull rear being left free for the troop compartment. The vehicle has a crew of three including a driver, commander and gunner while the rear part of the vehicle is able to accommodate up to 10 infantrymen that are seated on anti-mine blast seats. A hydraulic ramp is located at the rear of the hull allowing the infantrymen to quickly enter or leave the vehicle.The LAZANSKI is fitted with a Russian AU-220m remotely operated weapon station armed with one 57mm automatic cannon and a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun. The turret is able to destroy to engage targets on the move or in static conditions. The fire control system is used to detect, identify targets as well as the gun laying and conduct all the firing operations. The 57mm cannon has a maximum firing range of 14.5 km.The LAZANSKI is powered by a Turbocharged Caterpillar C13 engine developing 711 hp coupled to a 6-speed automatic Allison 4000SP transmission. The drive train consists of SISU axles with electro-pneumatic locks on all sub-elements. The vehicle has a gross vehicle weight from 26 to 36 tons depending on the armor configuration.Standard equipment of the LAZANSKI includes 6 integrated day/night IR (Infrared) cameras providing 360° awareness all around the vehicle, 10" and 12" screens for crew and infantry compartment integrated in the programmable video system, Inertial Navigation System, Battle Management System, CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) protection system, air conditioning and intercom.