Yugoimport Milosh 4x4 MRAP armored vehicle enters in service with Serbian army

According to information published by the Serbian MoD (Ministry of Defense) on August 13, 2020, the Milosh 4x4 MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) armored vehicle developed and manufactured by the state company Yugoimport is now in service with the Serbian army. New Yugoimport Milosh 4x4 MRAP armored vehicle in live demonstration. (Picture source Serbian MoD) The Milosh 4x4 was unveiled for the first time to the public at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in February 2017. Serbian armed forces have conducted a live demonstration that was attended by the Serbian Minister of Defense, Aleksandar Vulin using the new Milosh 4x4 armored vehicle. During military exercise, soldiers of the Serbian Armed Forces were trained with the new vehicle. In addition to learning about safety, the Serbian soldiers were required to operate and learn the performance of the vehicle which has successfully carried out all field trial tests. The Milosh is a 4x4 multi-purpose combat vehicle in the category of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) which can be configured as a personnel carrier, command post, reconnaissance vehicle, or ambulance. It can be used to perform different types of missions as counter-terrorism operations, protection of convoys, border control, or support for special operations units. The design of the Milosh 4x4 multi-purpose armored is based on a monocoque hull and a new type of 4x4 chassis, fully designed, developed, and manufactured in Serbia by Yugoimport. The vehicle is divided in three main parts, with the engine at the front, the crew in the middle including driver and commander, and the troop's compartment at the rear. There are 4 seats at the front and four at the rear. The hull of the Milosh MRAP provides ballistic protection against firing of small arms up to 7.62×39mm API and mine protection of explosion of 6 kg TNT under the wheels. The roof of the vehicle is fitted with a remotely operated weapon station that can be armed with a 12.7mm machine gun, automatic grenade launchers, long-range anti-tank guided missile systems, air-defense rocket systems. This turret is also developed by the Serbian company Yugoimport. The Milosh 4x4 armored is powered by a CUMMINS ISB 300 diesel engine developing 300 hp at 2,500 rpm coupled to an Allison 3500SP automatic transmission with 6 forwards and 1 reverse gear. It can run at a maximum road speed of 110 km/h. The Milosh is a new generation of combat vehicle in the category of MRAP Mine Resistant Ambush Protected manufactured by the Serbian State Company Yugoimport. (Picture source Serbian Mod)