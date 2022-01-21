What's new

Youtuber who justified Priyantha Kumara lynching jailed for one year by ATC

ATC convicts first suspect in Priyantha Kumara lynching case


GUJRANWALA: The first conviction in the Priyantha Kumara lynching case has come from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) where a suspect has been awarded one-year imprisonment, ARY NEWS reported.
According to details, the suspect identified as Adnan justified the lynching of Priyantha Kumara at the Sialkot factory on social media and later confessed to his crime before the court.
A case was registered against him at Rang Pura police station in Sialkot under charges of collaboration in a crime.
The ATC judge while announcing the verdict today awarded him one year of imprisonment besides also imposing a fine of Rs10,000.
Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob at a factory in Sialkot on December 3, where he worked as manager.
A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory. Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation.
The Punjab government and the prosecution team in December decided to conduct the jail trial of the high-profile case due to security concerns.

Recently, a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted physical remand of 34 accused in lynching of a Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.
Police produced 34 accused of the lynching incident on completion of the previous remand before ATC Judge Natasha Naseem Sipra and requested for extension in the physical remand of the accused. The judge admitted the request and granted a 13-day remand.


he made video day after the murder and justified it

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467162517348749317


1642765398193.png
 
Phansi keun nhi di is ko ?? :mad:
 
Well done ATC for this historical decision. Social media rats have crossed all limits of insanity and need to put them in mental asylum or prison
he is punished for hate speech on social media after the incident had occurred. How can they hang him when he wasn’t involved in the murder at all and giving mere statement after the incident had occurred?
 
Well done ATC for this historical decision. Social media rats have crossed all limits of insanity and need to put them in mental asylum or prison

he is punished for hate speech on social media after the incident had occurred. How can they hang him when he wasn’t involved in the murder at all and giving mere statement after the incident had occurred?
These hate speaking mullas are the reasons of the crime like sialkot, they are equally responsible and they need harsh punishments
Who are these monsters?
 
Good, teach these bstrds a lesson.

But, follow the law, that's the only way.
Because, justice must be seen to be done.
 
Very good to see. We need to crack down on the loose tongues in this country. They've caused irreversible damage.

These hate speaking mullas are the reasons of the crime like sialkot, they are equally responsible and they need harsh punishments

Who are these monsters?
Indian pretending to be a Pakistani Nida Kirmani.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484160493539500032
 
She was born in America.
Her father was a Pakistani who moved to the US.
Her mother was an Indian who moved to the US.
She studied in America and the UK.
She worked in India and got an India ID card (due to her mothers nationality).
She visited Pakistan and got a NICOP card too.
Indian immigration found out and took away her Indian ID card.
She's now working at LUMS, snake nest that it is.

thewire.in

The Ongoing Partition: What Happens When You're Both Indian and Pakistani

As a person of both Indian and Pakistani origin, Nida Kirmani always thought, 'Why should I have to choose?' Until last week, when Indian officials seized her Person of Indian Origin card, saying she cannot be both.
thewire.in thewire.in

She has a record on twitter of making remarks against Islam, Islamic values, the Pakistani state, our armed forces and being sympathetic with anti state elements such as BLA.
 
Last edited:
She was born in America.
Her father was a Pakistani who moved to the US.
Her father was an Indian who moved to the US.
She studied in America and the UK.
She worked in India and got an India ID card (due to her mothers nationality).
She visited Pakistan and got a NICOP card too.
Indian immigration found out and took away her Indian ID card.
She's now working at LUMS, snake nest that it is.

thewire.in

The Ongoing Partition: What Happens When You're Both Indian and Pakistani

As a person of both Indian and Pakistani origin, Nida Kirmani always thought, 'Why should I have to choose?' Until last week, when Indian officials seized her Person of Indian Origin card, saying she cannot be both.
thewire.in thewire.in

She has a record on twitter of making remarks against Islam, Islamic values, the Pakistani state, our armed forces and being sympathetic with anti state elements such as BLA.
Should pull an ISI on her

(Did you just write she has two fathers by the way?)
 
