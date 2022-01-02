Youtuber: Pakistan has finalized the Z-10ME Helicopters deal with China

Most of the video is her going off what is already known or talking about the capabilities of the Z-10. She says the T-129 deal is dead due to the engine (again, something we already knew).

She does talk about someone in the PAA having made a statement in regards to the Z-10ME purchase recently but says further details are expected and that she won’t reveal the name until they come out.

She does not confirm that the deal has been signed, just that the helicopters were reconsidered and it’s very likely they will be bought.



This is more of an explainer video about what the PAA is doing in regards to attack helicopters rather than any sort of conformation, she actually didn’t confirm any purchase specifically for the reasons of credibility which imo is admirable given how Pakistani media usually is.



That aside, PAA is very likely getting Z-10ME, there are really no other options, it’s really only a matter of time, this video doesn’t add or subtract to that since we already knew it.