Youtuber: Pakistan has finalized the Z-10ME Helicopters deal with China

At the rate the news is flowing through (lately), I won't be surprised if it turns out to be true.
Exactly my point, what's the source for this other than a YT-video? ... even if some say so since late December.
Probably about the same credibility as Abhinandan shooting down an F-16
Most of the video is her going off what is already known or talking about the capabilities of the Z-10. She says the T-129 deal is dead due to the engine (again, something we already knew).Exactly my point, what's the source for this other than a YT-video? ... even if some say so since late December.
#MilitaryChaChiMost of the video is her going off what is already known or talking about the capabilities of the Z-10. She says the T-129 deal is dead due to the engine (again, something we already knew).
She does talk about someone in the PAA having made a statement in regards to the Z-10ME purchase recently but says further details are expected and that she won’t reveal the name until they come out.
She does not confirm that the deal has been signed, just that the helicopters were reconsidered and it’s very likely they will be bought.
This is more of an explainer video about what the PAA is doing in regards to attack helicopters rather than any sort of conformation, she actually didn’t confirm any purchase specifically for the reasons of credibility which imo is admirable given how Pakistani media usually is.
That aside, PAA is very likely getting Z-10ME, there are really no other options, it’s really only a matter of time, this video doesn’t add or subtract to that since we already knew it.
Remember earlier this year she came up with a video that Pakistan and Turkey has sorted out engine issue for T129s now total opposite what she was crapping that time.
It's happening. 30 is most likely the number, could be more. Plus we may also increase number of MI 35 helicopters.
And su 30 shoot down by PAF
J 10 rumors also started same way. Everyone made fun of those who claimed it and now that is happening. Also now F 16 rumors are also doing rounds. Same was the case with HQ 9 and VT 4.Since Uncle sam didnt provide F16 to Pakistan in 80s because of all the interest they are providing 25 F35 to Pakistan next year as well.
Source Trust me bro