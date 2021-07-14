Youtube Video Titled: A Pakistani mujahid in Syria talking about Bashar Al asad's bombing on city

Like those children they barrel bombed. Also, I could care less about what the "UN" recognizes.A terrorist taking up arms against a UN recognized government. As a foreigner staying illegally and armed with a gun.. without the permission of the central government of Syria. He needs to be be barrel bombed for this.
He probably belongs to HTS or its allies. Who are quite disciplined and organized not like the other insurgents you see around the world.
For all you shameless people who support the Kafir Alawite regime that bomb and gas their own people to make daddy Russia happy
When Iran recruit Shia from afghanistan,Pakistan,Libyan etc than wtf they are doing in Syria like Zainabiyoun Brigade etcthis "pakistani jihadi" ignored the muslim women getting raped by indian troops at home. why isnt he jihading in kashmir?
to go fight on behalf of western interests against an independent muslim country. whos government happens to not be islamist..
am i the only one seeing a problem with this wahabis "jihad" ....????
Syrian soldiers on their own land should lay down their arms, and surrender to foreign jihadis/ and western intelligence agencies bringing "freedom"???
absolutely pathetic. a coward, a moron, and a terrorist all in 1 package.
When Iran recruit Shia from afghanistan,Pakistan,Libyan etc than wtf they are doing in Syria like Zainabiyoun Brigade etc
This Jihadi moron could fight for us, could fight for freedom of Quds from Jewish occupation. Instead they chose fighting against SAA. Trump the American bastard was the only One who dared to use military option on Syria and miserably failed. These retarded Jihadis tried to destroy the only remaining frontline against Zionists supported by Anglo savages. All the Arab regimes are supporting Israeli agenda and Zionism overtly or covertly.
That has been disproved years ago. And in a 2018 incident the accusation of gas-attack fell upon the "rebels", the weapons most probably coming from the Turkish government :For all you shameless people who support the Kafir Alawite regime that bomb and gas their own people
A leader in the National Liberation Front (NLF), an umbrella organisation of Turkey-backed rebels that includes the Free Syrian Army, has dismissed accusations they used poisonous gas to attack government-held Aleppo city.
The head of the NLF’s legislative office, Omar Huthayfa, told Al Jazeera the coalition does not possess poisonous gas and said the government is attempting to frame them.
“I believe that this is an act carried out by the government. We’ve seen it in Ghouta and in Khan Sheikhoun in the past and the international community remained silent,” Huthayfa told Al Jazeera.
“This is why the government has the audacity to continue accusing the opposition of carrying out such attacks when it knows that the opposition doesn’t possess even light weaponry for self-defence.”
His remarks came shortly after Russia – a key Damascus ally – and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad‘s government accused opposition fighters of launching chlorine gas attacks on Saturday night.
Russian military spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters in Moscow that Russian warplanes destroyed rebel positions in northern Syria blaming them for the suspected poison gas attack.
“The planes of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces carried out strikes on the detected artillery positions of terrorists in the area, from where the shelling of Aleppo civilians with chemical munitions was conducted late” Saturday, Konashenkov said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Thiqa News Agency, an activist collective, said planes pounded rebel-held areas west and south of Aleppo city. The air raids were the first since the truce went into effect on September 17.
State news agency SANA reported “107 cases of breathing difficulties” in an updated toll on Sunday.
“We cannot know the kinds of gases but we suspected chlorine and treated patients on this basis because of the symptoms,” Zaher Batal, the head of the Aleppo Doctors Syndicate, told Reuters News Agency.
Batal said symptoms included difficulty breathing, eye inflammation, shivering and fainting. Hospitals had discharged many patients.
Al Jazeera could not independently verify whether an attack took place.
Earlier on Sunday, Russia‘s foreign ministry said in a statement that the attack had been launched from an area in Idlib’s de-escalation zonecontrolled by Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate that currently controls more than half of Idlib province.
“According to our preliminary information, confirmed in particular by symptoms of poisoning among the victims, the shells used to bombard residential areas of Aleppo were filled with chlorine [gas],” Russian Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.
We don't give a crap what others might do. We just consider Pakistan as our neighbor and do not want any trouble over there. Iran leads people to fight oppression in war zones. That's it.iran stay with in their boundaries otherwise all have right to support theirs groups
Iran stay with in their boundaries otherwise everyone have a right to support theirs group's
Same goes for all the groups Iran supports.
Yeah, that seems to be the logic of a few members here.Syrian soldiers on their own land should lay down their arms, and surrender to foreign jihadis/ and western intelligence agencies bringing "freedom"???