Youtube Video Titled: A Pakistani mujahid in Syria talking about Bashar Al asad's bombing on city

CatSultan said:

For all you shameless people who support the Kafir Alawite regime that bomb and gas their own people to make daddy Russia happy For all you shameless people who support the Kafir Alawite regime that bomb and gas their own people to make daddy Russia happy Click to expand...

This Jihadi moron could fight for us, could fight for freedom of Quds from Jewish occupation. Instead they chose fighting against SAA. Trump the American bastard was the only One who dared to use military option on Syria and miserably failed. These retarded Jihadis tried to destroy the only remaining frontline against Zionists supported by Anglo savages. All the Arab regimes are supporting Israeli agenda and Zionism overtly or covertly.But who cares, Lets destroy Islamic stronghold in Syria and help Israelis advance all over the Middle East. Let's forget Quds, Jews are better Muslims and they should have the first Qibla.These bogus Jihadis supported by Sauds and emirati puppets of the west brought misery to Syria. Believe it or not, every last one of these American supported bastards will be sent to hell.