Youtube Labels Armenian Genocide as Authentic but ignores atrocities as such as the Algerian Genocide committed by the French

Took a screenshot of Youtube quoting a Wiki article in a video related to the Armenian Genocide. However, they don't do any such thing for atrocities committed by the British or French (Bengal Famine or the Algerian Genocide, for example). I'm not commenting on the authenticity of any genocide here, but posting this to show you the western media is fully 100% pro-western narrative and biased.

The cropping of the screenshot is a little poor, however, you can see the text below.
 

