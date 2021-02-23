A popular science video, the original title was 全世界吸食量最多的毒品！起源于印度（India）的大麻，如何荼毒西方年轻人？
The most consumed drug in the world!How can cannabis, which originated in India, poison the West's youth?
But it shows up in the search results 全世界吸食量最多的毒品！起源于中国（China）的大麻，如何荼毒西方年轻人？
The most consumed drug in the world!How can cannabis, which originated in China, poison the West's youth?
This must be called freedom of speech.
But my question is, why would a private company cooperate with the U.S. government's propaganda strategy? And they claim to be independent of the U.S. government. Should they be considered a U.S. government agency like the CIA?
