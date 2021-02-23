What's new

YouTube has changed the name of the video from India to China.

R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
665
-1
1,126
Country
China
Location
United States
A popular science video, the original title was 全世界吸食量最多的毒品！起源于印度（India）的大麻，如何荼毒西方年轻人？

The most consumed drug in the world!How can cannabis, which originated in India, poison the West's youth?

But it shows up in the search results 全世界吸食量最多的毒品！起源于中国（China）的大麻，如何荼毒西方年轻人？

The most consumed drug in the world!How can cannabis, which originated in China, poison the West's youth?

This must be called freedom of speech.

But my question is, why would a private company cooperate with the U.S. government's propaganda strategy? And they claim to be independent of the U.S. government. Should they be considered a U.S. government agency like the CIA?

QQ截图20210625113330.png
QQ截图20210625113402.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
Inside the Chinese dating apps exploiting the loneliness of India’s men
Replies
1
Views
235
tower9
T
R
Geopolitically Important Pakistan Brings China, Russia, US Together For 45-Nation Exercises Hosted by Pak Navy
2 3
Replies
33
Views
3K
Dalit
Dalit
R
America's New Green Deal: Will Biden Ban Burgers?
Replies
4
Views
359
RiazHaq
R
R
Will the New Silk Road Help Revive the Islamic Golden Age?
Replies
1
Views
244
El Sidd
El Sidd
darksider
Facebook’s Ties to India’s Ruling Party Complicate Its Fight Against Hate Speech
Replies
2
Views
279
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom