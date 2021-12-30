What's new

YouTube channel 'Funker530' fully embraces Indian narrative!

Its a sad day when someone buys into absurd propaganda.


Why do you guys think he was banned in Pakistan btw?
 
I actually used to watch him a lot, I saw him post this a day ago and all the comment section was Indians getting orgys. unsubbed from his propagandic dumbass channel.
 
SQ8 said:
A lot of it also has to do with the Afghan propagated anti-Pakistan sentiment in the US military
Click to expand...
Doesn't matter, Pakistani actions in Afghanistan had full backing of this crop in US state dept and pentagon, and thus not a peep about Aghanistan anymore here.
 
MilSpec said:
Doesn't matter, Pakistani actions in Afghanistan had full backing of this crop in US state dept and pentagon, and thus not a peep about Aghanistan anymore here.
Click to expand...
The crop is irrelevant - the US state dept may be in bed or not but a US military commander frustrated from attacks from the Taliban and being told day in and day out from his Afghan local commander that it is the Pakistanis will believe just that. Whether that Afghan commander himself was bribed by the Taliban or was a pedophile is irrelevant. That sentiment and “knowledge” is what propagated in the US military and led to Salala.

It is an even more interesting thing that these same Afghan’s would even blame India when caught by Pakistani agents as well at times. I do not absolve India of interference in Afghanistan nor wish to discuss it. But there were cases where the only thing happening in the area were Indian telco consultants helping install a tower and a Afghan commander who was assisting TTP when caught would say he was paid and threatened by Indians.
 
SQ8 said:
The crop is irrelevant - the US state dept may be in bed or not but a US military commander frustrated from attacks from the Taliban and being told day in and day out from his Afghan local commander that it is the Pakistanis will believe just that. Whether that Afghan commander himself was bribed by the Taliban or was a pedophile is irrelevant. That sentiment and “knowledge” is what propagated in the US military and led to Salala.

It is an even more interesting thing that these same Afghan’s would even blame India when caught by Pakistani agents as well at times. I do not absolve India of interference in Afghanistan nor wish to discuss it. But there were cases where the only thing happening in the area were Indian telco consultants helping install a tower and a Afghan commander who was assisting TTP when caught would say he was paid and threatened by Indians.
Click to expand...
water under the bridge. Few media cycles and these would be tales at the American Legions reunions.
 
SQ8 said:
A lot of it also has to do with the Afghan propagated anti-Pakistan sentiment in the US military
Click to expand...
Oh yeah there is no doubt that the NATO foot soldiers harboured anti Pak sentiments, and this channel run by 'veterans' will carry that with them.
MilSpec said:
water under the bridge. Few media cycles and these would be tales at the American Legions reunions.
Click to expand...
You think so? or maybe we could see all eyes turn on Pak, kinda like how it happened to Iran after Op Iraqi Freedom... For Iran it was their stance towards Israel, for Pak it could be our alliance with China.
 
