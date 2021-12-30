YouTube channel 'Funker530' fully embraces Indian narrative!

The crop is irrelevant - the US state dept may be in bed or not but a US military commander frustrated from attacks from the Taliban and being told day in and day out from his Afghan local commander that it is the Pakistanis will believe just that. Whether that Afghan commander himself was bribed by the Taliban or was a pedophile is irrelevant. That sentiment and “knowledge” is what propagated in the US military and led to Salala.



It is an even more interesting thing that these same Afghan’s would even blame India when caught by Pakistani agents as well at times. I do not absolve India of interference in Afghanistan nor wish to discuss it. But there were cases where the only thing happening in the area were Indian telco consultants helping install a tower and a Afghan commander who was assisting TTP when caught would say he was paid and threatened by Indians.