youth tigers force

Isn't it interesting that almost every third world poor country or oppressive regime fantasizes these violent animals and use them as their slogans and maskots?



Tamil tigers used to call them tigers.

PMLN uses lion (sher) as their slogan.

PTI and Imran Khan's love for tigers and calling his party workers as tigers

Dolphin force.



And every fascist dictator had a fascination with these vicious wild animals from Messolini, Putin etc.



In a way, it reflects their true inner self. These wild animals leave destruction in their path and show no mercy to anyone.



Wish we aspired more to become humans and preferred called ourselves humans rather than tigers or lions. But i guess, we've devolved and degraded to these lowly animals and being a human is really hard.