Youth murdered over minor dispute in Karachi

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
Altered title
KARACHI: A young man was shot dead and his friend wounded over a trivial issue inside Bahria Town Karachi on Wednesday, said police.

They added that Jazlan Faisal, 20, was gunned down and his friend, Shah Mir, 20, injured over some personal dispute near ‘Eiffel Tower’ in Bahria Town.

Gadap City SHO Fahad Hasan said the incident appeared to be the outcome of a quarrel among youths over rash driving inside the BTK.

Elaborating, the officer added that the victim was driving his car while teenage suspect Hasnain along with his friend was riding a motorbike in a ‘zigzag’ way.

A scuffle broke out between Jazlan and him over the rash motorbike riding. Hasnain called his elder brother and some other friends, who came and after heated arguments opened fire on them and fled.

Jazlan suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Later, the body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

The condition of the injured, who was admitted to the ASH, was stated to be out of danger.

A bullet just touched his body, the SHO said, adding that both the victims and suspects were students belonging to rich families. The police detained suspect Hasnain and efforts are under way to arrest the remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, Syed Tariq Ali, 52, the ex-land director of ASF housing society was shot dead over a personal dispute allegedly by his property dealer friend in Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday afternoon, said Darakhshan police.

Continuation of Shahrukh jatoi's terrorist ideology.
 
ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
pakpride00090 said:
KARACHI: A young man was shot dead and his friend wounded over a trivial issue inside Bahria Town Karachi on Wednesday, said police.

They added that Jazlan Faisal, 20, was gunned down and his friend, Shah Mir, 20, injured over some personal dispute near ‘Eiffel Tower’ in Bahria Town.

Gadap City SHO Fahad Hasan said the incident appeared to be the outcome of a quarrel among youths over rash driving inside the BTK.
Don't make it about ethnicity. These waderay do much worse to Sindhis in interior Sindh.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
4,046
Urdu speaking youth is running away from Pakistan and for good reason, this country was/will be destroyed by Punjabi's, Sindhi's, Baloch and Pashtoons. Sooner or later they will succeed in what they are trying to do in the name of their ethnic superiority or Islam or Politics.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,628
Goritoes said:
Urdu speaking youth is running away from Pakistan and for good reason, this country was/will be destroyed by Punjabi's, Sindhi's, Baloch and Pashtoons. Sooner or later they will succeed in what they are trying to do in the name of their ethnic superiority or Islam or Politics.
They can run but they always come back.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
Goritoes said:
I doubt it, situation in Pakistan is going from bad to worse, people only keep a connection to country because they want show their earning/home/car/gf to Pakistani rishtedaar and when they go home they can say , Mai oily aur spicy khana nai kha sakta :D
Food in Pakistan tastes better. I mainly go for the food even though I tell people I go for family. :lol:
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
ahaider97 said:
Don't make it about ethnicity. These waderay do much worse to Sindhis in interior Sindh.
I don't mind if they do this to their own. I mean it is part of their life for 1000s of years. Wadera worshipping is how they live.
The problem becomes when they bring their uncultured and primitive attributes to cultured people and terrorize them like barbarians.

Goritoes said:
Urdu speaking youth is running away from Pakistan and for good reason, this country was/will be destroyed by Punjabi's, Sindhi's, Baloch and Pashtoons. Sooner or later they will succeed in what they are trying to do in the name of their ethnic superiority or Islam or Politics.
Every urdu speaker should jump ship as soon as an opportunity is available. These natives have proved themselves to be grossly incompetent. Our forefathers and ancestors should have never instigated "project Pakistan".... 75 years later and still nothing to show.....
 
Taimur Khurram

Taimur Khurram

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 15, 2015
8,873
Goritoes said:
Urdu speaking youth is running away from Pakistan and for good reason, this country was/will be destroyed by Punjabi's, Sindhi's, Baloch and Pashtoons. Sooner or later they will succeed in what they are trying to do in the name of their ethnic superiority or Islam or Politics.
Muhajirs acting like they're hands free of such wrong doings :lol:
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,709
Taimur Khurram said:
Muhajirs acting like they're hands free of such wrong doings :lol:
Bro we made this country a possibility.

Natives in their own sense of inferiority complex tried their very best to stifle and subjugate the original leaders of Pakistan movement (Fatima Jinnah) and then the progeny of the people who sacrificed everything for this country. From quota system to systematic genocidal campaigns , the list of injustices are unending.

The violent retaliation was just a result of decades of injustices.
 
Taimur Khurram

Taimur Khurram

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 15, 2015
8,873
pakpride00090 said:
we made this country a possibility.
Allama Iqbal was a Punjabi of Kashmiri heritage, he was not a Muhajir. Chaudhry Rehmat Ali was also a Punjabi and he coined the very name "Pakistan", once again, not a Muhajir. During partition, Punjabis literally bled and suffered by the millions too, which was made even harder for us by most Punjabis not possessing the wealth that Muhajirs did.

pakpride00090 said:
to systemic genocidal campaigns
The irony is palpable, Musharraf waged the most vicious campaign against Pathans imaginable and you still have the gall to call the rest of us "genocidal". Do you wanna talk about the cultural erosion that's occurred all for the sake of preserving Urdu because it's seen as better for "nAtIoNaL uNiTy"?

Do not come here on your high horse and try to pin the calamities of the country on the people who took you 8% in and gave you a home.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
285
Wondering when cheap justice would take notice of miserable administration of Karachi by Pee Pee Pee in the past decade.
 

