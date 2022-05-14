What's new

Your Profession, Your Education, The universities/colleges you went to

1) B.A. Honours Political Science Degree - Carleton University - Canada ( 4 year B.A.)

1652562335516.png


2) Office Administration - Legal - Seneca College - Canada ( 2 year Ontario College Diploma)
1652562369276.png


So I'm a Legal Administrative Assistant, but in our part of the world I would be called a Legal Secretary.

Currently I am looking for a job in Toronto.


I am still pursuing higher education. I am taking the LSAT test in September so I can go to Law school in Fall 2023.
 
1) Bachelor’s Aerospace Engineering - Carleton University ( 5 years with co-op)

Working as a validation & verification engineer
 
Oh very good.

But the Electrical and Environmental streams have more job opportunities.

Atleast many of my ARAMCO classmates went to Carleton University to do that.

In Aramco camps those Engineering streams get those jobs.

Mechanical Engineering is also a good choice as well.

But its hard to find Petroleum Engineering or Chemical Engineering jobs these days.
My older brother did that from Queen's University.
 
Sustainable and Renewable Energy Engineering fields are more lucrative as well.
 
Only time I took "practice" lsat for the hell of it
was in early freshmen year and honestly I quite liked it - better than GMAT,GRE etc
One of the more better/easier graduate/proffesional exams (atleast from my experience)

But I heard lawyers life style/work life balance is terrible so that was the last time I took any interest in it

Now working in the state government
 
Thats what my parents want me to do. Also I like that boring line of work. I don't mind it.

The university I want to go to is Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

The lowest LSAT score they accepted was a 151 out of 180.
I am taking the KAPLAN program for LSAT. Like I bought the preparation book and the practice test books from KAPLAN.
 
Bachelors in CS/Eng. and Masters in Finance, working in the latter somewhere at this time.

I wish I could go back to studying, best time of my life so far was the postgrad studies, nothing better than studying something one enjoys and writing research. If working and earning weren't a factor, I'd want to go back and continue researching, maybe publish something worthwhile.
 
Studying was great, it was the social scene I loved most.
 
Master of pharmacy with distinction (5 years in total)

Post graduate diploma in clinical pharmacy -2 years

Post graduate certificate on psychiatric therapeutics -1 year

Independent prescriber (6 months)

Currently work at a psychiatric hospital in the UK as a mental health pharmacist.
 

