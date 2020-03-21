What's new

Your opinions regarding Afghan Taliban policy vis-a-vis TTP.

What line of action do you expect Afghan Taliban to take againt TTP?

a) Go hard against TTP and ensure they are not able to operate against Pakistan.

b) Use TTP as a leverage against Pakistan. Give and take policy to extract maximum concessions from Pakistan

c) Down the line, join TTP as their ideological brethern to implement their version of Sharia across the border.
 
Regardless of whether talibs control ttp or not, what we need to do is to literally take the gloves off against them. Hunt them down wherever they raise their ugly heads.
 
What line of action do you expect Afghan Taliban to take againt TTP?

a) Go hard against TTP and ensure they are not able to operate against Pakistan.

b) Use TTP as a leverage against Pakistan. Give and take policy to extract maximum concessions from Pakistan

c) Down the line, join TTP as their ideological brethern to implement their version of Sharia across the border.
The official line from Taliban is that they have updated their version of shari'ah law according more to the Islamic roots of justice and equality for all including women. Their leadership stated that they made "mistakes" in the 1990s. Hopefully, they mean it.
 
a) Go hard against TTP and ensure they are not able to operate against Pakistan.
This! Afghan Taliban have committed to not allow their country to be used against Pakistan and China by any such groups. They will honour their commitment.

TTP/BLA etc will be told by AT to disarm or be killed.
 
Afghan Taliban will use the TTP presence as leverage against us, but in the long run we can craft policy such that eventually they are not allowed even the minutest amount of space.
 
Even if Taliban want, they cannot effectively control the infiltration to Pakistan and won't be able to evict TTP as we desire. The only way forward is not to rely on anyone for your own safety and let everyone know that you won't shy from hot pursuit inside Afghanistan if any attack comes from there.
 
