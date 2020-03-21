Your opinions regarding Afghan Taliban policy vis-a-vis TTP.

Winchester
What line of action do you expect Afghan Taliban to take againt TTP?
a) Go hard against TTP and ensure they are not able to operate against Pakistan.
b) Use TTP as a leverage against Pakistan. Give and take policy to extract maximum concessions from Pakistan
c) Down the line, join TTP as their ideological brethern to implement their version of Sharia across the border.
