Your opinion on Pakistani expatriates? Is it really worth living abroad or outside of Pakistan?

Is it worth living outside of Pakistan?

What is your opinion on Pakistani expatriates?

That they lived a considerable portion of their lives outside Pakistan.
Is it really worth it?

When I talked to other Pakistani expatriates in our homes, usually they just care about their religion and nothing else.

Are Pakistani expatriates out of touch with their Pakistani culture or society?

Is it really worth going abroad for better opportunities, or just to get a western degree?

Do you believe Pakistani expatriates are as patriotic as Pakistanis who live in Pakistan and in the Middle East?

Your views?

Do Pakistani expatriates have an identity crisis (I mean the ones living in Europe and North America?)
Or other family friends told my father "Your children didn't ask to come here either."

I will add more to this list.
 
Last edited:
They are keeping Pakistan afloat, and as a group of a few million across the world in monetary terms give to Pakistan the same amount as 220 million lazy fcuks in Pakistan
 
My old parents still think Pakistan is still in the 1950's and 1960's.
Yes back then the universities may have been crap in Pakistan.
My mother went to Allama Iqbal Open University while my father went to Punjab university.

Pakistan has changed a lot since those times.

I had a family friend with the name of Zafar Iqbal. He said he would never leave Pakistan, no matter to bad the situation is. Some people cannot tolerate living outside their society/culture.
Or some people said, what about our culture, yes what about that!
 
Children cannot speak Urdu. That is one example.

But my parents believe that Urdu-medium schools are crap. And to be frank they are right it is.

That is why these days everybody is sending their children to English-medium schools or private schools. Harsh reality but it is the truth.
 
Any more so than the 46% illiterate in Pakistan or the elite burger children?

I don't speak Urdu very well, I speak mirpuri fluently. In Pakistan Urdu is taught to you, outside its not.

The vast majority of expat kids speak thier mother tongue.

I think it's a misconception. There are multi generational people who don't define themselves as Pakistani anymore but on the whole I think we still retain our identity in my opinion.
 
Pakistani expatriates will lose their religion and culture over next generations.

Right now , since they are minorities and Islamophobia is rampant , they are active in keeping the fervor of religion and their culture alive but I don't see their children or children's children and so on and so forth to keep up with the zeal. Just like most immigrants , they will only retain superficial attributes of their culture but would lose almost all of its core and fundamental principles.

Some of them don't really love Pakistan but do have strong affiliation with their ethnic identify. They only identify as Pashtun or sindhi and etc.
 
I would agree with you. I mean Pakistanis living in Europe and North America.

You could feel the disconnect even between the older generations and new generations. But I also think the parents are to be blamed as well.

The parents are responsible for teaching our culture to our children.

Yes, I mean Pakistanis who are immigrants to the West. Even myself.

But it is the choice of the parents to live in a different environment. I think the parents have a huge say in this matter.
 
I’ll be completely honest.

I was born in Lahore but shifted to the UK when I was 8. I grew up and lived there until I was 15 and returned. The first thing I noticed was how the education system was so lack luster and in the stone age. I was far ahead of my peers in every aspect.

Secondly, I noticed how people love making issues out of nothing, the pettiness is amazing and how counter-productive it really is. There definitely is, to this day, a division among classes and how egoistic and superiority complexes reign over basic humanity. There is total disregard of humanity. Shockingly “chooray” as you say, were barred from washing dishes because they’re known as gutter cleansers (Even if the dude hasn’t been near a gutter for centuries). Seriously?

Then there is a control freak nature of the elders who (family or strangers) ultimately (unknowningly) wreck other people’s lives.

Shallowness is rampant here, everyone wants money to buy expensive things to be superior to others in their own family, which in reality would be extremely impractical. This is also Islamically frowned upon!

Men have issues holding a woman’s purse, doing anything related to housework and if caught doing so they are labelled “biwi de thallay laga hai”.

If this is the culture you guys are talking about then you should realize how controlled you are by other people in society, you want to impress them and get their shabash at the cost of your family’s happiness.

I totally forgot how to read urdu btw, never really bothered me till this day in Pak, rarely need things to be translated.

Venture out into the world before judging your culture, bring back the things that are positive to improve your culture.

Also stop being judgemental and listen to people’s problems instead of worrying about what people would say, a real man stands up to the world, he doesn’t get in line like sheep. At least with that attitude a lot of women in our society who are NOT up to the mark (in society’s expectations) might end up married and happier and you’ll get the good deeds to show for it in the after life.

Form your own opinions and forge your own character and individualism, stop being carbon copies of your parents and ascend along with the rest of the world, otherwise keep worrying about how Pak is still in the 60s.
 
Yes, in education our leaders have failed us. No wonder why everyone goes to English-medium schools.

Or someone jokingly told us that teachers in schools in Pakistan are women homemakers who do not have a real profession (Lawyer, Engineer, or Doctor).

I am looking for extremely honest and fair opinions about our motherland Pakistan.
 
Yes, but when people leave Pakistan for Europe and North America, that's a huge decision. I was debating this with some of our family friends in Pakistani parties in ARAMCO camps like in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

We discussed the Pros and Cons. Then somebody said go fix your country and then live there. That is my opinion as well. Others said No! Pakistan is a very backward country, blah, blah, blah and said getting a Western degree was worth it.
Some of my friends went to GIKI, NUST, LUMS, and AKU (Aga Khan University). Those are like the better universities in Pakistan.
 
I will choose Pakistan because of Islam for my children, and stress-full life (yes stress in western countries exists as well).
Will write on it later as I am quite busy with something. It is a very complex issue. At this point, it is the duty of every able-body person to go abroad, build expertise in at least one knowledge stream, and if possible make some handsome savings in FOREX.
 
Even the English-medium schools are far behind.

When I shifted back, I had cooking classes in school, I could sew thread on machines, I could weld and build car suspension, I worked with acrylic materials to build parts, I learnt code to build websites, I was taught multiple sports (Football, basketball, softball, rugby, marathon running, javelin, shotput, archery etc), I had three different science classes (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) where we would constantly engage in practicals and handling of chemicals etc. sex education, religious education, math, english, history, geography. They were all far far advanced.

Its sad to see Pakistani’s don’t even have access to 1/8 of that education, you’re all stuck to books.

I see you’re a man of culture, FX trader here as well.
 
There is no easy answer to this. Its a catch-22 situation for many expats. Most expat Pakistanis do low level work like taxis, uber etc. and have a substandard lifestyle compared to the locals but they consider it better than what they get back home.

Due to increasing migration Pakistanis and other Muslims have turned their neighborhoods into ghettos where things are different and standards of living and law and order is poor.
They have to spend most of their time in work and over time adopt the same selfish attitudes towards life as westerners i.e. money before family and everything else. As a result, they don't have time for their families and even their friends who are nearby.
Their children grow up and become what they didn't want them to be.
After living this life for years they are forced to look back and think was it worth it?
When living in West you gain some and lose some too.
 
Well, I’m back here and I’m telling you exactly what is required. I’m 31 and doing business here. I can communicate perfectly with the world as I understand their culture, and also I can understand it here. I’m an exporter FYI.
 

