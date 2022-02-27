Your opinion on Pakistani expatriates? Is it really worth living abroad or outside of Pakistan?

MultaniGuy
What is your opinion on Pakistani expatriates?
That they lived a considerable portion of their lives outside Pakistan.
Is it really worth it?
When I talked to other Pakistani expatriates in our homes, usually they just care about their religion and nothing else.
Are Pakistani expatriates out of touch with their Pakistani culture or society?
Is it really worth going abroad for better opportunities, or just to get a western degree?
Do you believe Pakistani expatriates are as patriotic as Pakistanis who live in Pakistan and in the Middle East?
Your views?
Do Pakistani expatriates have an identity crisis (I mean the ones living in Europe and North America?)
Or other family friends told my father "Your children didn't ask to come here either."
I will add more to this list.
