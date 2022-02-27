Your opinion on Pakistani expatriates? Is it really worth living abroad or outside of Pakistan?

I’ll be completely honest.



I was born in Lahore but shifted to the UK when I was 8. I grew up and lived there until I was 15 and returned. The first thing I noticed was how the education system was so lack luster and in the stone age. I was far ahead of my peers in every aspect.



Secondly, I noticed how people love making issues out of nothing, the pettiness is amazing and how counter-productive it really is. There definitely is, to this day, a division among classes and how egoistic and superiority complexes reign over basic humanity. There is total disregard of humanity. Shockingly “chooray” as you say, were barred from washing dishes because they’re known as gutter cleansers (Even if the dude hasn’t been near a gutter for centuries). Seriously?



Then there is a control freak nature of the elders who (family or strangers) ultimately (unknowningly) wreck other people’s lives.



Shallowness is rampant here, everyone wants money to buy expensive things to be superior to others in their own family, which in reality would be extremely impractical. This is also Islamically frowned upon!



Men have issues holding a woman’s purse, doing anything related to housework and if caught doing so they are labelled “biwi de thallay laga hai”.



If this is the culture you guys are talking about then you should realize how controlled you are by other people in society, you want to impress them and get their shabash at the cost of your family’s happiness.



I totally forgot how to read urdu btw, never really bothered me till this day in Pak, rarely need things to be translated.



Venture out into the world before judging your culture, bring back the things that are positive to improve your culture.



Also stop being judgemental and listen to people’s problems instead of worrying about what people would say, a real man stands up to the world, he doesn’t get in line like sheep. At least with that attitude a lot of women in our society who are NOT up to the mark (in society’s expectations) might end up married and happier and you’ll get the good deeds to show for it in the after life.



Form your own opinions and forge your own character and individualism, stop being carbon copies of your parents and ascend along with the rest of the world, otherwise keep worrying about how Pak is still in the 60s.