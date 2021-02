Mirza took rest despite Sahiba advise him to continue escape but when she saw her brothers approaching and she knew also Mirza is master in archery and her brother would have no chance to survive she took decision to break Mirza's arrow so that she could beg her brother mercy and marry Mirza but that plans failed....but she took responsibility and took her life also.



She caught in triangle, she love Mirza and she also love her family and don't wants because of her action mother curse her for losing all his sons....

Sh took one decision but proved fatal but she remains faithful with Mirza...she committed suicide when she saw Mirza died.