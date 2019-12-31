Your music listening equipment set up?

What's new

KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Jun 2, 2013
A while back, I posted a thread asking about members headphones.

But now I am wondering as to what members general music set ups are? Doesn’t matter how cheap or expensive. I genuinely am curious.

mine:

U-Turn Orbit turntable w/ Grado Black cartridge

Hiby R6 Pro Digital audio player

Denon AH-D7200 headphones

Yamaha WXC 50 pre-amp
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
KAL-EL said:
A while back, I posted a thread asking about members headphones.

But now I am wondering as to what members general music set ups are? Doesn’t matter how cheap or expensive. I genuinely am curious.

mine:

U-Turn Orbit turntable w/ Grado Black cartridge

Hiby R6 Pro Digital audio player

Denon AH-D7200 headphones

Yamaha WXC 50 pre-amp
Personally i prefer headsets. Not into much music.

Mostly listen to radio traffic - for that Bose/Senheiser works really well; I mod the bandwidth circuit as well.

My friend is an audiophile; he is very much into tubes amps. says they are best.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
denel said:
Personally i prefer headsets. Not into much music.

Mostly listen to radio traffic - for that Bose/Senheiser works really well; I mod the bandwidth circuit as well.

My friend is an audiophile; he is very much into tubes amps. says they are best.
i buy broken earphones and recable them i got senheiser, a fake sony, and Philips earphones for 2.50 gbp. sony broke completely it was glued to hard the shells so i pulled and speaker broke. but philips fixed and senheisers fixed. i also sony premium noise canceling earphones on repair but i need to find diagram for wiring. i got this for 5 pounds as faulty. To buy in working condition it goes for at least minimum 35 quid.

I used to have a made in usa phase linear 400 amplifier and it was a beast it was true 400 watts of power.
i have build from a kit lm3886 gainlcone amp great sounding amp but had to sell it to get funds.

But due to tech moving on i have downgraded to smaller devices like laptop and phone for music.
the days of buying big stack systems is in the past now.

tube amps i swear the best sound you can get sansui solid state amps made great sounding amps that were based on copying sound quality to tube amps.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
KAL-EL said:
A while back, I posted a thread asking about members headphones.

But now I am wondering as to what members general music set ups are? Doesn’t matter how cheap or expensive. I genuinely am curious.

mine:

U-Turn Orbit turntable w/ Grado Black cartridge

Hiby R6 Pro Digital audio player

Denon AH-D7200 headphones

Yamaha WXC 50 pre-amp
Ordinary earphones, enough for gaming, music and online classes.
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Azadkashmir said:
i buy broken earphones and recable them i got senheiser, a fake sony, and Philips earphones for 2.50 gbp. sony broke completely it was glued to hard the shells so i pulled and speaker broke. but philips fixed and senheisers fixed. i also sony premium noise canceling earphones on repair but i need to find diagram for wiring. i got this for 5 pounds as faulty. To buy in working condition it goes for at least minimum 35 quid.

I used to have a made in usa phase linear 400 amplifier and it was a beast it was true 400 watts of power.
i have build from a kit lm3886 gainlcone amp great sounding amp but had to sell it to get funds.

But due to tech moving on i have downgraded to smaller devices like laptop and phone for music.
the days of buying big stack systems is in the past now.

tube amps i swear the best sound you can get sansui solid state amps made great sounding amps that were based on copying sound quality to tube amps.
I have liked sony as well - they tend to last me the most.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Sep 29, 2010
denel said:
Personally i prefer headsets. Not into much music.

Mostly listen to radio traffic - for that Bose/Senheiser works really well; I mod the bandwidth circuit as well.

My friend is an audiophile; he is very much into tubes amps. says they are best.
Yamaha amps and Klipsch Reference speakers.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Jun 2, 2013
denel said:
Personally i prefer headsets. Not into much music.

Mostly listen to radio traffic - for that Bose/Senheiser works really well; I mod the bandwidth circuit as well.

My friend is an audiophile; he is very much into tubes amps. says they are best.
My digital audio player has a tube amp setting, obviously not the real thing though.

The tube amps I have sampled sound really warm, I can see why Some people like them.

I remember that you were a Tweaker of sorts.
VCheng said:
Yamaha amps and Klipsch Reference speakers.
Nice combo! Forgot to mention my main set up is composed of JBL speakers and a Denon integrated amp.

I have an older pair of Klipsch computer speakers that served my purpose very well
 
VCheng

VCheng

Sep 29, 2010
KAL-EL said:
Nice combo! Forgot to mention my main set up is composed of JBL speakers and a Denon integrated amp.

I have an older pair of Klipsch computer speakers that served my purpose very well
I have tried JBL and Polk too, but to my ears this combo sounds the best, given that music is a very personal matter.
 
