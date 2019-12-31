Your music listening equipment set up?

i buy broken earphones and recable them i got senheiser, a fake sony, and Philips earphones for 2.50 gbp. sony broke completely it was glued to hard the shells so i pulled and speaker broke. but philips fixed and senheisers fixed. i also sony premium noise canceling earphones on repair but i need to find diagram for wiring. i got this for 5 pounds as faulty. To buy in working condition it goes for at least minimum 35 quid.



I used to have a made in usa phase linear 400 amplifier and it was a beast it was true 400 watts of power.

i have build from a kit lm3886 gainlcone amp great sounding amp but had to sell it to get funds.



But due to tech moving on i have downgraded to smaller devices like laptop and phone for music.

the days of buying big stack systems is in the past now.



tube amps i swear the best sound you can get sansui solid state amps made great sounding amps that were based on copying sound quality to tube amps.