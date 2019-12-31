Your music listening equipment set up?

A while back, I posted a thread asking about members headphones.
But now I am wondering as to what members general music set ups are? Doesn’t matter how cheap or expensive. I genuinely am curious.
mine:
U-Turn Orbit turntable w/ Grado Black cartridge
Hiby R6 Pro Digital audio player
Denon AH-D7200 headphones
Yamaha WXC 50 pre-amp
