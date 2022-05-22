What's new

Your homeland is under occupation: senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan's first interview from a secret location after FIR

Like I said. Police state- where are the journalists now who complained about curbs on journalism last year? Where are they now? We’re are the press club conferences ? Where is the outrage from PFUJ( Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists)? Where is amnesty international?
 
They are all with this imported fascist govt now
 
.,.,
Arshad Sharif
Imran Riaz
Sabir Shakir
Sami Ibrahim
Siddique Jan
The fault of these five
They had spoken out against the imported government and now taking revenge on them...... Shame.
 

