Your homeland is under occupation: senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan's first interview from a secret location after FIR

Like I said. Police state- where are the journalists now who complained about curbs on journalism last year? Where are they now? We’re are the press club conferences ? Where is the outrage from PFUJ( Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists)? Where is amnesty international?
Like I said. Police state- where are the journalists now who complained about curbs on journalism last year? Where are they now? We’re are the press club conferences ? Where is the outrage from PFUJ( Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists)? Where is amnesty international?