Your favourite Russian leader in history

I chose Stalin, because neither before him nor after him Russia never was so powerful. Stalin reminds me of Octavian Augustus. Iosif Vissarionovich said about himself: "I took the country with wooden plow, and left it with atomic bomb."

He was a son of a Georgian shoemaker, but became the ruler of the Kremlin. He ruled half of this world.... and 20 million dead (on top of the estimated 20 million Soviet troops and civilians who perished in the Second World War).
Ivan IV, the first Tsar of Russia, called "the Terrible" in the West; transformed Russia into a multiethnic, multiconfessional, and transcontinental stateGive me your opinions.
Feel free to debate.
Would you kick someone from this list or add some another leader.
Probably Vladimir the Great. It was he who determined the civilizational path by choosing the Orthodox faith. Russia would be a completely different country if in the 10th century, the Grand Prince of Kiev chose Catholicism or even Islam.
Anna Pletnyova
