What's new

Your favourite Russian leader in history

Your favourite Russian leader through history

  • Vladimir I ( Great prince of Kiev) (Christianization of Russians)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yaroslav I ( Great prince of Kiev) (Made Kievan Rus one of most advanced countries in Europe)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dmitri Donskoy ( Battle of Kulikovo, when he destroyed three times bigger Tatar forces)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ivan IV (Terrible) (founder of strong Russian state)

    Votes: 1 5.6%

  • Peter I ( The Great) (Made Russia great power)

    Votes: 1 5.6%

  • Catharine II ( The Great) (Made Russia Euroasian superpower)

    Votes: 3 16.7%

  • Alexander I ( Victory over Napoleon, made Russia most powerful continental force in Europe)

    Votes: 1 5.6%

  • Lenin ( Leader of world socialist revolution)

    Votes: 2 11.1%

  • Stalin (made Hitler his bitch along Allies, made Russia third superpower in world history

    Votes: 3 16.7%

  • Putin (after Cold War defeat, made Russia great power again)

    Votes: 7 38.9%
  • Total voters
    18
DejanSRB

DejanSRB

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2013
517
2
644
Country
Serbia
Location
Serbia
Give me your opinions.

Feel free to debate.
Would you kick someone from this list or add some another leader.
 
vostok

vostok

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 23, 2013
10,293
27
18,125
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Ukraine
I chose Stalin, because neither before him nor after him Russia never was so powerful. Stalin reminds me of Octavian Augustus. Iosif Vissarionovich said about himself: "I took the country with wooden plow, and left it with atomic bomb."
 
Penguin

Penguin

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2009
13,097
56
11,538
vostok said:
I chose Stalin, because neither before him nor after him Russia never was so powerful. Stalin reminds me of Octavian Augustus. Iosif Vissarionovich said about himself: "I took the country with wooden plow, and left it with atomic bomb."
Click to expand...
... and 20 million dead (on top of the estimated 20 million Soviet troops and civilians who perished in the Second World War).
http://www.ibtimes.com/how-many-people-did-joseph-stalin-kill-1111789
http://necrometrics.com/20c5m.htm#Stalin

(just kidding)
 
DejanSRB

DejanSRB

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2013
517
2
644
Country
Serbia
Location
Serbia
Our professor of modern history on my university once told us
" Before Stalin, in times of Peter and Catherine the Great or in Napoleon times. Russia was great power, but only one of many, along Great Britain, France, Prussia. But during Stalin era, Russia was more powerful then all other European powers combined. That was the first time in European history since Roman Empire, that one great European country was more powerful then all others combined. Even Napoleon, Hitler or any British queen or Russian tsar never achieved that."
 
Last edited:
vostok

vostok

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 23, 2013
10,293
27
18,125
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Ukraine
Penguin said:
... and 20 million dead (on top of the estimated 20 million Soviet troops and civilians who perished in the Second World War).
http://www.ibtimes.com/how-many-people-did-joseph-stalin-kill-1111789
http://necrometrics.com/20c5m.htm#Stalin

(just kidding)
Click to expand...
He was a son of a Georgian shoemaker, but became the ruler of the Kremlin. He ruled half of this world.
8900020[1].jpg
 
Penguin

Penguin

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2009
13,097
56
11,538
DejanSRB said:
Give me your opinions.

Feel free to debate.
Would you kick someone from this list or add some another leader.
Click to expand...
Ivan IV, the first Tsar of Russia, called "the Terrible" in the West; transformed Russia into a multiethnic, multiconfessional, and transcontinental state

vostok said:
He was a son of a Georgian shoemaker, but became the ruler of the Kremlin. He ruled half of this world.
Click to expand...
You think I don't know who Stalin is?
 
vostok

vostok

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 23, 2013
10,293
27
18,125
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Ukraine
DejanSRB said:
What would be your second choice after Stalin?
Click to expand...
Probably Vladimir the Great. It was he who determined the civilizational path by choosing the Orthodox faith. Russia would be a completely different country if in the 10th century, the Grand Prince of Kiev chose Catholicism or even Islam.
 
vostok

vostok

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 23, 2013
10,293
27
18,125
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Ukraine
Penguin said:
Ivan IV, the first Tsar of Russia, called "the Terrible" in the West; transformed Russia into a multiethnic, multiconfessional, and transcontinental state
Click to expand...
Frankly, I was always amazed that the title "the Formidable" or "the Fearsome" was translated as "the Terrible" in the West.
 
DejanSRB

DejanSRB

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2013
517
2
644
Country
Serbia
Location
Serbia
vostok said:
Probably Vladimir the Great. It was he who determined the civilizational path by choosing the Orthodox faith. Russia would be a completely different country if in the 10th century, the Grand Prince of Kiev chose Catholicism or even Islam.
Click to expand...

No love for Imperial period? :D
 
Gufi

Gufi

RETIRED TTA
Dec 3, 2014
2,899
36
5,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
vostok said:
I chose Stalin, because neither before him nor after him Russia never was so powerful. Stalin reminds me of Octavian Augustus. Iosif Vissarionovich said about himself: "I took the country with wooden plow, and left it with atomic bomb."
Click to expand...
Yes, but Octavian was born with a golden spoon while Stalin started from the bottom
But my vote goes with Putin, when you take a failed state, and make it great again, while you are being watched carefully... That is the challenge
While Stalin had the benefit of the world looking down at Russia, or USSR as it became, Putin had the world looking and putting road blocks. His only mistake till now is his inability to divide the EU, otherwise he has made Russia strong again. His ability to control, challenge, and reform is very impressive.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Riz
  • Locked
IK should sack COAS & DGISI , They are now security risk for free islamic republic of Pakistan
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
Kompromat
Kompromat
PakistaniJunior
Pakistan's National Identity, My thoughts and opinions on Pakistan's problems.
21 22 23 24 25 26
Replies
377
Views
15K
Maira La
Maira La
Xestan
  • Article
IHC suspends flight ban on PTI leaders, others
Replies
1
Views
1K
Sugarcane
Sugarcane
K
  • Poll
Impacts on Ukraine war on Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
4K
Tomcats
Tomcats
C
A Black Day for Pakistan
2
Replies
17
Views
982
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom