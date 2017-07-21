Your favourite Russian leader in history

Our professor of modern history on my university once told us

" Before Stalin, in times of Peter and Catherine the Great or in Napoleon times. Russia was great power, but only one of many, along Great Britain, France, Prussia. But during Stalin era, Russia was more powerful then all other European powers combined. That was the first time in European history since Roman Empire, that one great European country was more powerful then all others combined. Even Napoleon, Hitler or any British queen or Russian tsar never achieved that."