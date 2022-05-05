What's new

Youngest Mountaineer in world to summit Kanchenjunga is now from Pakistan - PTV .

-=virus=- said:
Good, but how old/young is he ?
According to wikipedia >>> don't know personally


Shehroze Kashif (born 11 March 2002)[1] is a Pakistani mountaineer who became the youngest climber in the world to summit K2 on 27 July 2021 at 8:10am.[2][3] He became the youngest Pakistani to summit Everest on 11 May 2021.[4][5] After the successful summit of Mount Everest, Sports Board Punjab made him the youth ambassador of Punjab, Pakistan.[6] He summited Broad Peak at the age of 17, after which he was called “The Broad Boy”. He started climbing mountains at the age of 11 with the first one being Makra Peak, followed by Musa ka Musalla and Chembra Peak at age 12, Mingli Sar in Shimshal at age 13 and Khurdopin Pass at age 15 and Khosar Gang in alpine style at 18 years of age. [7][8][9]
 

