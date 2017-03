sallafism is the religion of ISIS, it's a big problem for the whole world, of course it's my business when even some in my country and being indoctrinated into that crap.



and admirable as she is, this woman in not representative of how women are treated in the arab world in general, and saudi arabia in specific, where they can't even go to a local store to fetch a newspaper, or buy some vegetables or whatever.

Click to expand...