What's new

Young people in China want traditional Han clothing back in fashion

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
15,023
-32
11,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
If Manchus are not Chinese , who they are?
Click to expand...
Let me quote you the video


from the 2001 APEC summit in Shanghai
showed world leaders posing in Manchu
clothing debates raged in the Chinese
internet about Manchu culture being used
to represent China internationally some
even calling it a secret Manchu plot to
usurp the Han Chinese users online
started to design how they would
envision Han clothing basing the designs
on clothing from hot majority dynasties
and Chinese period dramas to create
what's now known as Han Fuu the movement
was mostly online until electrician
named Wang wet Yan or a han film public
in 2003 since then this cultural
movement has spread to almost every
major city in China the Chinese
government has even created an official
Chinese dress national holiday widely
seen as a celebration of Han Fuu linking
national Chinese identity closer to
ethnic Han culture

If Manchus ar chinese why so much hatred and bias against Manchu clothing?

regards
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,671
2
69,884
Country
China
Location
China
W.11 said:
Let me quote you the video


from the 2001 APEC summit in Shanghai
showed world leaders posing in Manchu
clothing debates raged in the Chinese
internet about Manchu culture being used
to represent China internationally some
even calling it a secret Manchu plot to
usurp the Han Chinese users online
started to design how they would
envision Han clothing basing the designs
on clothing from hot majority dynasties
and Chinese period dramas to create
what's now known as Han Fuu the movement
was mostly online until electrician
named Wang wet Yan or a han film public
in 2003 since then this cultural
movement has spread to almost every
major city in China the Chinese
government has even created an official
Chinese dress national holiday widely
seen as a celebration of Han Fuu linking
national Chinese identity closer to
ethnic Han culture

If Manchus ar chinese why so much hatred and bias against Manchu clothing, if they are chinese?

regards
Click to expand...
I m Chinese I never heard about this "debate" , you can ask other Chinese members if they did. Besides, the single most important entertainment event in China is annually Chinese spring festival gala, almost every single time the hostesses all wear Qipao in the show.
This video is just BS.




 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

xeuss
Surveillance of Uyghurs detailed in Chinese Police Database
2
Replies
23
Views
527
fallstuff
fallstuff
shanlung
How I got into Chinese, and read Chinese, and enjoyed it when I was 65 years old about 5 years ago
Replies
1
Views
343
shanlung
shanlung
MultaniGuy
How Popular is China in Pakistan?
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
AtifSultanQureshi
AtifSultanQureshi
HAIDER
Mother China: A 'Chinese revolution' sweeps across Pakistan
2 3
Replies
42
Views
6K
Jackdaws
Jackdaws
Anees
China: The Best and the Worst Place to Be a Muslim Woman
Replies
3
Views
952
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom