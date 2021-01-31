Young people in China want traditional Han clothing back in fashion

Very curious thing here is the chinese clothing from Manchu Qing era is being frowned upon as non chinese @beijingwalker
@2:30
If Manchus are not Chinese , who they are?
I m Chinese I never heard about this "debate" , you can ask other Chinese members if they did. Besides, the single most important entertainment event in China is annually Chinese spring festival gala, almost every single time the hostesses all wear Qipao in the show.Let me quote you the video
from the 2001 APEC summit in Shanghai
showed world leaders posing in Manchu
clothing debates raged in the Chinese
internet about Manchu culture being used
to represent China internationally some
even calling it a secret Manchu plot to
usurp the Han Chinese users online
started to design how they would
envision Han clothing basing the designs
on clothing from hot majority dynasties
and Chinese period dramas to create
what's now known as Han Fuu the movement
was mostly online until electrician
named Wang wet Yan or a han film public
in 2003 since then this cultural
movement has spread to almost every
major city in China the Chinese
government has even created an official
Chinese dress national holiday widely
seen as a celebration of Han Fuu linking
national Chinese identity closer to
ethnic Han culture
If Manchus ar chinese why so much hatred and bias against Manchu clothing, if they are chinese?
