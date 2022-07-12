Young Pakistani prodigy set to test his mettle at coveted golf event

Pakistani prodigy set to test his mettle at coveted golf event | The Express Tribune Hamza Bilal Sarfraz is the first Pakistani to represent the country at IMGA Junior World Golf Championship

KARACHI:Hamza Bilal Sarfraz of Pakistan is all set to make history at the biggest stage of international golf at the IMGA Junior World Golf Championship, scheduled to kick start from Tuesday in San Diego, US.Hamza will become the first Pakistani to represent the country at this prestigious event which has previously produced champions like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy.The event will take place at the most coveted golfing venue, Torrey Pines from July 12-15.Hamza is one of the only two players who qualified for this event while playing at the British Junior Golf Tour at Cambridge in September 2021. He played an impressive one over 73 at the Cambridge Country Club against a heavily contested field of under 18s from all over the UK.In view of his performance and qualification for the IMGA event, he also received invitation to participate in the FCG Callaway Junior World Golf Championship at Palm Springs, California, the US from July 18-20.Also read: Ex-NSA Moeed Yusuf's son qualifies for Pakistan Under-14 chess teamHamza began his golfing journey at Quetta Golf Club and has been a member of Rawalpindi Golf Club. In his early years in golf, he was most fortunate to be coached by the legendary Agha Muhammad Ali Shah in Quetta and Masood Malik in Rawalpindi.The talented youth came into prominence by finishing Runners Up in Junior National Golf Championship in Lahore in 2017. Through consistent hard work and display of grit and determination, Hamza went on to win several national events from 2017 to 2020 on the Junior Tour in Pakistan.In 2021, he contested against amateurs and finished Runners Up at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Amateur Championship in Peshawar.The country can be rightly proud of producing such a gifted and promising young sportsman. As he steps onto the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course, he certainly deserves the prayers and good wishes of the entire nation.