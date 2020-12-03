Young man breathing new life into ancient books

Bui Tien Phuc, aged 32, is among just a few young Vietnamese with a knowledge of modern techniques in restoring ancient books, which have been affected by the passing of time, climate, and termites and other infestations.VNA Tuesday, July 13, 2021 08:47Prior to establishing Han Nom Duong, the first private facility in Vietnam restoring ancient documents, royal decrees, and paintings, Phuc spent six years studying in Taiwan (China), where he learned different methods of recovery and restoration.As a student of Han-Nom (Han Chinese script and Chinese-based ancient Vietnamese script), he undertook many field trips where he recognised that a wide range of valuable historical documents were almost consigned to oblivion.After graduating from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities at the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, he decided to devote his time and energy to restoring these documents. Some people have dubbed him the “doctor of ancient books”.