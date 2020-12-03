What's new

Young man breathing new life into ancient books

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
4,896
0
14,997
Country
China
Location
China
Young man breathing new life into ancient books
Bui Tien Phuc, aged 32, is among just a few young Vietnamese with a knowledge of modern techniques in restoring ancient books, which have been affected by the passing of time, climate, and termites and other infestations.

VNA Tuesday, July 13, 2021 08:47

Prior to establishing Han Nom Duong, the first private facility in Vietnam restoring ancient documents, royal decrees, and paintings, Phuc spent six years studying in Taiwan (China), where he learned different methods of recovery and restoration.

As a student of Han-Nom (Han Chinese script and Chinese-based ancient Vietnamese script), he undertook many field trips where he recognised that a wide range of valuable historical documents were almost consigned to oblivion.

After graduating from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities at the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, he decided to devote his time and energy to restoring these documents. Some people have dubbed him the “doctor of ancient books”.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

shanlung
How I got into Chinese, and read Chinese, and enjoyed it when I was 65 years old about 5 years ago
Replies
1
Views
594
shanlung
shanlung
Areesh
How a tiny line on a map led to conflict in the Himalaya
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
shanlung
How I got to speak Chinese and able to understand spoken Chinese
Replies
0
Views
204
shanlung
shanlung
M
The Forgotten Indian Wizards And The Birth Of Modern Forensics
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Bagheera
Bagheera
Solomon2
Shaping histories: The most influential books in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
1K
Solomon2
Solomon2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom