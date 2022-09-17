What's new

Young Hijab Victim’s Death Sparks Anger, Protest In Tehran

Young Hijab Victim’s Death Sparks Anger, Protest In Tehran​


Author: Maryam Sinaee


The death of a young Iranian woman from a head trauma after her arrest by a hijab enforcement patrol has sparked anger and some protests in the capital Tehran.

The 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested on Tuesday by the morality police was taken to hospital two hours later from Vozara Detention Center after losing consciousness. She passed away Friday afternoon at Kasra Hospital in northern Tehran. Originally from Saqqez in Kurdistan province, Amini was arrested in her brother’s car on a visit to the capital to see their relatives.

“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained in custody for an “improper” hijab is appalling. Our thoughts are with her family. Iran must end its violence against women for exercising their fundamental rights. Those responsible for her death should be held accountable,” US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley tweeted Friday.

Amnesty International account for the organisation's work on Iran also said in a tweet that the circumstances leading to “the suspicious death in custody” of Mahsa Amini must be criminally investigated.

Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi also issued a statement calling the Islamic Republic “misogynistic” and asking Iranians to “stand up against this monstrosity.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570804112392073226

Several videos posted on social media show dozens of people on sidewalks of streets close to the hospital where Amini died chanting slogans such as “We will kill the one who killed our sister”, “Down with Dictator’, and shouted “Scoundrels like Daish” while drivers of the vehicles on the street honked their horns.

Social media users said armed security forces who arrived on motorbikes at Argentine square and around the hospital in its vicinity beat people with batons with no discretion and blocked roads to prevent a protest rally from forming. Unconfirmed reports indicate that at least three people were arrested.

As seen in the videos uploaded on Twitter and Instagram, protesters also chanted against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has not seen been seen in public recently. Sources familiar with his health situation told New York Times Friday that the 83-year-old ruler fell gravely ill and is currently on bed rest under observation by a team of doctors.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570814143665672194

In another social media video people are heard chanting “Death to Khamenei” on rooftops and from their windows in an unspecified neighborhood.

Hours after the announcement of Amini’s death at the hospital, the state television (IRIB) aired CCTV footage of the detention center where Amini had been taken by the morality police. The footage showed her collapsing while apparently arguing with one of the female officers as proof that she had not been subjected to violence at the time of her arrest, but the film is an edited segment, and it cannot be seen if something happened before she collapsed.

Amini’s family members say there was a scuffle at the time of Amini’s arrest. According to her uncle, Amini’s brother who was with her at the time of her arrest had tried to resist but the arresting officers used tear gas.

A photo of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on the hospital bed shows her unconscious with very clear signs of bleeding from her right ear. Several doctors including Mahdiar Saeedian, editor of a health magazine, have pointed out on social media that brain strokes do not cause otorrhagia (hemorrhage from ears) which proves that her coma was caused by trauma to the head, possibly at the time of her arrest.

Dr Alan Tofighi, a Paris-based physician and activist, also told Iran International TV that collapsing a few hours after head trauma with no apparent symptoms is very common.

Iran’s government which is now fully controlled by hardliners has adopted a harsher than usual approach amid economic crisis and hardship for tens of millions. Government and military officials have warned the population against disobeying hijab rules and hijab enforcement patrols have detained many women, sometimes violently, on the streets.

www.iranintl.com

Young Hijab Victim’s Death Sparks Anger, Protest In Tehran

The death of a young Iranian woman from a head trauma after her arrest by a hijab enforcement patrol has sparked anger and some protests in the capital Tehran.
www.iranintl.com www.iranintl.com

Poor girl. Tortured to death by the Iranian Mullah "religious police".

1663415126514.png


In other news:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Gravely Ill – The NYT​


www.iranintl.com

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Gravely Ill – The NYT

People familiar with Iran’s Supreme Leader health situation say Ali Khamenei is gravely ill and is currently on bed rest under observation by a team of doctors, the New York Times reported.
www.iranintl.com www.iranintl.com
 
Khan2727 said:
A photo of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on the hospital bed shows her unconscious with very clear signs of bleeding from her right ear. Several doctors including Mahdiar Saeedian, editor of a health magazine, have pointed out on social media that brain strokes do not cause otorrhagia (hemorrhage from ears) which proves that her coma was caused by trauma to the head, possibly at the time of her arrest.
i yet to see that phot with clear sign of bleeding from ear .
i downloaded all the photos i could see and zoomed them all i could see was shadow also i didn't saw any other sign of skull base fracture like battle sign or raccon sign or rhinorrhea.
can you please post those photos here for us to see, please


and by the way you are late to the party its several day since the incident where were you ? it already being discussed throughly in Iranian section
 
OP is a weird pakistani troll who is obsessed with MENA yet he is himself a South Asian who an actual Saudi will not even talk to.

This is him seeing the Saudi rear bottom in the morning

1663419288013.png


I would have argued with actual Saudis if they were trolling against Iran using propoganda websites but they are not trolling here so why we Iranians should target them when the trolling is coming from a delusional pakistani who thinks Saudis will upgrade his status from a noncitizen passport hostage Al-Miskeen Cabbie if he trolls around with Saudi image boosting. ROFL-COPTER. What a joke this multiaccount sock is.
 
drmeson said:
OP is a weird pakistani troll who is obsessed with MENA yet he is himself a South Asian who an actual Saudi will not even talk to.

This is him seeing the Saudi rear bottom in the morning

I would have argued with actual Saudis if they were trolling against Iran using propoganda websites but they are not trolling here so why we Iranians should target them when the trolling is coming from a delusional pakistani who thinks Saudis will upgrade his status from a noncitizen passport hostage Al-Miskeen Cabbie if he trolls around with Saudi image boosting. ROFL-COPTER. What a joke this multiaccount sock is.
I am from Zimbabwe my Arabized Farsi troll.

So you are saying that this is all invented news?:lol:

Hack-Hook said:
i yet to see that phot with clear sign of bleeding from ear .
i downloaded all the photos i could see and zoomed them all i could see was shadow also i didn't saw any other sign of skull base fracture like battle sign or raccon sign or rhinorrhea.
can you please post those photos here for us to see, please


and by the way you are late to the party its several day since the incident where were you ? it already being discussed throughly in Iranian section
She randomly died in Iranian religious police custody. By herself. Typical "save face in public" behavior. It already has spread to all international media and further damages Iran's already ridiculously bad reputation in the world.
 

