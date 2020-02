Young girl is raped, murdered and dumped in bushes in Pakistan, sparking fury across the country

Named locally as Madiha she was found on Sunday after vanishing yesterday

Locals took to streets of her village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to demand justice

#JusticeForMadiha has trended on Twitter in the latest case to rock Pakistan

It comes as the Senate looked at the Zainab Alert Bill aimed at countering abuse

