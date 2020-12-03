What's new

Young Chinese village school teacher jumps around with joy after receiving government pay raise

Young Chinese village school teacher jumps around with joy after receiving government pay raise
Young Chinese village school teacher jumps around with joy after receiving government pay raise. China greatly improved rural school teachers' pay and benefits to enhance rural education. This young rural school teacher jumped around with joy after receiving over 10,000￥ （$1,574）monthly salary via her cellphone.

 
