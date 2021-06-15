Young Chinese not having babies

China will probably be the next Japan, collapsing birth rates, declining population but still closed off to immigration which would supplement the workforce. Collapsing populations are an issue in all of the developed world, but for China and East Asia, they are closed off to immigration so their populations will rapidly decline. In the West, immigration renews talent and vitality.The One Child policy was a disaster. It should've never been created or it should've been repealed since the early 90s at the very least. Now the Chinese government is scrambling to get the birth rates up but young people would rather enjoy their lives and not be stuck with the expensive burden of raising kids.