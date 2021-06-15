What's new

Young Chinese not having babies

tower9

China
United States
China will probably be the next Japan, collapsing birth rates, declining population but still closed off to immigration which would supplement the workforce. Collapsing populations are an issue in all of the developed world, but for China and East Asia, they are closed off to immigration so their populations will rapidly decline. In the West, immigration renews talent and vitality.

The One Child policy was a disaster. It should've never been created or it should've been repealed since the early 90s at the very least. Now the Chinese government is scrambling to get the birth rates up but young people would rather enjoy their lives and not be stuck with the expensive burden of raising kids.

 
xyxmt

Pakistan
Canada
Its ok....India, Pakistan and BD are baby making countires and ready to fill any population gap.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

India
India
I think with Industrialization that was going to be happening eventually,only the fact that the funds necessary for retirees would have been much larger down the line ,putting further economic strain down ,there's no escaping this cycle in Industrialization process.
Rural and non industrial lifestyle thrives baby boom,when people are cramped in small spaces they simply don't copulate,last thing most people want in cramped urban spaces are babies which they can't afford,such has been the traditional problem with population relocation into urban areas,since nazi Germany to the soviets. China is facing similar problem ,with the largest mobilization of rural population to cramped urban areas, in human history,
Decentralization from urban centre is necessary to tackle this,free up space and reduce cost of child upbringing.
 
