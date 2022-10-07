Young Americans oppose increasing U.S. troop numbers in Asia​

Survey shows 18 to 29-year-olds feel presence of forces increases war riskKEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondentOctober 7, 2022 13:00 JSTTOKYO -- American voters between the ages of 18 and 29 are the least supportive of increasing U.S. troop presence in Asia, believing that their forward-deployment risks escalating rather than deterring China's response, a new survey has found.The survey "Rethinking American Strength: What Divides (and Unites) Voting-Age Americans," was released this week by the Eurasia Group Foundation. It posed over 40 foreign policy-related questions to more than 2,000 Americans of voting age.