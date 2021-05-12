What's new

Young adults increasingly dying from COVID-19 in India

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
1,260
0
1,272
Country
United States
Location
United States
Young adults increasingly dying from COVID-19 in India
By Isabel Vincent
COVID-19 is increasingly killing young adults who have no underlying conditions as India is wracked by a deadly second wave of infection.

“We’re seeing a higher number of young adults in this wave — 60 to 70 percent are younger than 60, of whom more than half are below 45,” said Reshma Tewari, director of critical care at Artemis hospital in the northern city of Gurgaon, in an interview with the Times of India. “Of those in ICU, deterioration is often rapid with many requiring ventilator support and aggressive treatment.”

Statistics recently released by Tamil Nadu, a southern state, show that an increasing amount of people under 40 without any underlying conditions are dying of COVID-19, the newspaper reported.

More than 26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in India, and more than 295,500 have died, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University which has been tracking infections around the world.

An increasing amount of Indians under 40 without any underlying conditions are dying of COVID-19.R. Parthibhan/APOver 26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in India.Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Covid-19: European Union Challenges President Biden’s Proposal to Waive Patents on Covid-19 Vaccines.
Replies
0
Views
95
d00od00o
D
beijingwalker
India Reports Nearly 100,000 New COVID Cases in 1 Day
Replies
11
Views
360
Saahir Malik
Saahir Malik
Sineva
The Man Who Refused to Spy
Replies
3
Views
689
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
vi-va
Compared With China, U.S. Stay-At-Home Has Been 'Giant Garden Party,' Journalist Says
Replies
0
Views
336
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom