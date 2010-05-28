What's new

Youm e Takbeer Mubarak

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2020
232
0
528
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Congratulations ro Nation !!!!
The facts testify tha Pakistan's nuclear and missile program is the result of the defense strategic policy and successful diplomacy of generals like Zia-ul-Haq Shaheed !!

thefoji.com

بھارتی براس ٹیک سے ایٹمی میزائیل ، جے ایف 17 تھنڈر اور الخالد ٹینک تک | DEFENCE TIMES | ڈیفنس ٹائمز

پاکستان کے ایٹمی طاقت ہونے کی بنیادوں میں افغان وار اور وار اگینسٹ ٹیرر میں پاکستانی فوج اورعوام کی 70 ہزار شہادتوں کا مقدس لہو بھی شامل ہے
thefoji.com thefoji.com
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,596
14
11,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT said:
Congratulations ro Nation !!!!
The facts testify tha Pakistan's nuclear and missile program is the result of the defense strategic policy and successful diplomacy of generals like Zia-ul-Haq Shaheed !!

thefoji.com

بھارتی براس ٹیک سے ایٹمی میزائیل ، جے ایف 17 تھنڈر اور الخالد ٹینک تک | DEFENCE TIMES | ڈیفنس ٹائمز

پاکستان کے ایٹمی طاقت ہونے کی بنیادوں میں افغان وار اور وار اگینسٹ ٹیرر میں پاکستانی فوج اورعوام کی 70 ہزار شہادتوں کا مقدس لہو بھی شامل ہے
thefoji.com thefoji.com
Click to expand...
But the real credit goes, in my opinion, to Dr Abdusalam, Dr Abdul Qadeer and ZA Bhutto.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F
Youm-e-Takbeer Mubarak
Replies
1
Views
2K
VrSoLdIeRs
VrSoLdIeRs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom