Youm-e-Takbeer Mubarak

muhammadhafeezmalik
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 970
- -6
- Country
-
- Location
-
We proved that day that, Pakistan will not submit to the wills of anyone, but Allah. We proved that our enemy, no matter how strong it is, no matter how injured we are, we will fight back.
But the real credit goes, in my opinion, to Dr Abdusalam, Dr Abdul Qadeer and ZA Bhutto.Congratulations ro Nation !!!!
The facts testify tha Pakistan's nuclear and missile program is the result of the defense strategic policy and successful diplomacy of generals like Zia-ul-Haq Shaheed !!
بھارتی براس ٹیک سے ایٹمی میزائیل ، جے ایف 17 تھنڈر اور الخالد ٹینک تک | DEFENCE TIMES | ڈیفنس ٹائمزپاکستان کے ایٹمی طاقت ہونے کی بنیادوں میں افغان وار اور وار اگینسٹ ٹیرر میں پاکستانی فوج اورعوام کی 70 ہزار شہادتوں کا مقدس لہو بھی شامل ہےthefoji.com