You’ll be captured, killed – US warns citizens against joining Ukraine to fight Russia

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
You’ll be captured, killed – US warns citizens against joining Ukraine to fight Russia​


on March 12, 2022
By John Owen Nwachukwu
Ned-Price.jpg

United States of America has warned its citizens against fighting on Ukraine’s side against Russia in the ongoing war.

US warned that citizens who travel to Ukraine and fight with Ukrainian forces will be treated by Russians as “mercenaries” or foreign fighters.

State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price said this during a press briefing on Friday, recalling that Russia had already stated this, adding that this puts the US fighters at a greater risk of mistreatment.

Price warned that US citizens could also face criminal prosecution, capture or death from Russia for volunteering to fight on Ukraine’s side.

The Spokesman said there are also no plans evacuating its citizens from Ukraine at any point.

“US citizens who travel to Ukraine, especially with the purpose of participating and fighting there, they face significant risks, including the very real risk of capture or death,” said, according to CNN.

“The United States, as you know, is not able to provide assistance to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine, including those Americans who may decide to travel to Ukraine to participate in the ongoing war,” Price said.

The State Department, however, said that US citizens can only assist Ukraine constructively by providing humanitarian assistance.

“We continue to urge US citizens not to travel to Ukraine for their safety, regardless of the underlying purpose,” he said.

dailypost.ng

waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
If the Russians get hold of them it will be hell. Even though they’re also using mercs.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
This is how confident US is about Ukraine winning this war.

Western media pulls out all stops trying to disparage Russia's military capabilites and glory Ukrainian defence, but deep inside they know what's going to happen if they put their men facing Russians in real combat scenario.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
I don't like war and military stuff but I wish Russia fires without-warhead ICBMs into USA, Britain and France and delivers the message to not give weapons to Zelensky's people because after all those weapons ultimately kill and injure Russians and their coming allies ( the Syrians ). If Israel can do such targeting then so should Russia. Every Western military unit base and mercenary recruiting office and training ground should be legitimate target.
 

