you want to learn,know....33333

We will likely find that there are many things beyond our comprehension, but we will also find spectacular and numerous new ways of understanding the world and universe we live in.

Also, from the human being’s perspective, the sheer size of the earth we inhabit gives us the impression that the entire surface is flat.

Through study, however, we have found that the earth is not a flat surface but a globe.

Brother Maan Khalife, a member of Ask About Islam staff, added:

According to Dr. Zaghloul El-Naggar’s article about The Scientific Connotations in the Holy Quran, Allah has explicitly mentioned in the Quran that the earth is egg-shaped; this simply means that it is not a perfect sphere:

And after that he made the earth egg-shaped. (Quran 79:30)

While other Quran translators translate the same verse as follows:

And the earth, moreover, hath He extended (to a wide expanse). (Abdullah Yusuf Ali)

And the earth He expanded it after that. (Muhammad Habib Shakir)

And after that He spread the earth. (Muhammad Pickthal & Muhsin Khan)

Also Dr. El-Naggar’s explains in his article: The Sun: Never Cease nor Disappear that in Quran 36:40, Allah mentions the rotation of the earth in a fixed orbit, which implies that the earth as a whole is not physically flat but the surface of the earth that we travel on appears to us to be flat.Does t

Does the Quran say the earth is flat?

Islam Challenges Us to Expand Our Scientific Knowledge

As for the scientific accuracy of the Quran, Muslims do not shy away from this topic as do some who follow other faiths.

Islam is a comprehensive way of life that offers knowledge and guidance for all aspects of life, scientific topics included.

This is the reason that so many scientific advances were made by numerous Muslim scholars such as Ibn Sina (Avicenna), Ibn Rushd, and Al-Khawarizmi to name but a few, may Allah have mercy on their souls.

As a matter of fact, Allah challenges us to study the natural world through the lens of reason and common sense, very much a scientific process, and many of the verses you have quoted are excellent examples.
True Quran Only in Arabic, All Else is Interpretation

After briefly studying these verses in Arabic, we find that many different words are interpreted to mean “spread out” in English.

However, Arabic is a much more broad and subtle language, so each word can have multiple meanings.

This can often give us a much deeper understanding of the verses than a direct one-to-one translation.

That is why many scholars use the word “interpretation”, rather than “translation” when relaying meanings from Arabic.

The first two verses (ayaat) you quoted in Quran 13:3 and Quran 15:19 use the word “madd” meaning “to spread out, extend, provide, expand, stretch, help, prolong, furnish, lengthen, outstretch, and supply with” among other meanings.

The verse (ayah) from Quran 51:48 uses the word “farasha” meaning “to furnish”. Other ayaat use other words that have the meanings of “surfacing and flattening”.
Searching For Answers Expands Faith


Knowledge is not simply transferred directly from one to another; we must make it our own somehow. The beauty of the Quran is that it teaches us through discovery learning.Does The Quran Say that the Earth is Flat

Finding the answer for ourselves helps us internalize knowledge and make sense of it in our own way.

This is the reality of learning for each and every one of us. Allah says what is translated as:

Say: “Go about the earth and see how He created for the first time, and then Allah will recreate life.” Surely Allah has power over everything. (Quran 29:20)

Here is a challenge to study and to find our own answers.

Learning would be boring if discovery was not part of the process; as the Greatest Teacher, Allah Knows this well.

Allah is even challenging us to learn how He originated creation.

I hope this has helped you to understand this issue more deeply. May Allah Guide us all to what pleases Him.

Salam and please keep in touch.


Does the Quran say the earth is flat?

Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him,
reported:
Allah's Messenger (may peace be upon him) observed: Avoid the seven most
grievous sins. (The hearers) asked: What are they, Allah's Messenger? He (the
Holy Prophet) replied: Associating anything with Allah, magic, killing of one
whom Allah has declared inviolate without a just cause, devouring the property
of an orphan, dealing in usury, fleeing on the day of fighting, and calumniating
the chaste, innocent, believing women

Sahih Muslim



On the authority of Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) from the
Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), who said:
"Allah (glorified and exalted be He) has supernumerary angels who rove about
seeking out gatherings in which Allah's name is being invoked: they sit with
them and fold their wings round each other, filling in that which is between
them and between the lowest heaven. When [the people in the gathering] depart,
[the angels] ascend and rise up to heaven." He (the Prophet - peace and
blessings of Allah be upon him) said:
"Then Allah (mighty and sublime be He) asks them - [though] He is most knowing
about them: 'From where have you come?' And they say: 'We have come from some
servants of Yours on Earth: they were glorifying You (Subhana llah), exalting
you (Allahu akbar), witnessing that there is no god but You (La ilaha illa llah),
praising You (Al-Hamdu lillah), and asking [favours] of You.' He says: 'And what
do they ask of Me?' They say: 'They ask of You Your Paradise.' He says: 'And
have they seen My Paradise?' They say: 'No, O Lord.' He says: 'And how would it
be were they to have seen My Paradise!' They say: 'And they ask protection of
You.' He says: 'From what do they ask protection of Me?' They say: 'From Your
Hell-fire, O Lord.' He says: 'And have they seen My Hell-fire?' They say: 'No.'
He says: 'And how would it be were they to have seen My Hell-fire!' They say:
'And they ask for Your forgiveness.'" He (the Prophet - peace and blessings of
Allah be upon him) said: "Then He says: 'I have forgiven them and I have
bestowed upon them what they have asked for, and I have granted them sanctuary
from that from which they asked protection.'" He (the Prophet - peace and
blessings of Allah be upon him)

مسلمات أمريكا الجدد يناقشون ارتداء الحجاب وكيف تعرضوا إلى المضايقات ....



الدكتور جوناثان براون يتحدث في محاضرة قديمه عن انتشارا الإسلام في العالم وخاصة الشرق الأوسط والاندلس



مزمور 91 يثبت بأن المسيح لم يصلب وانه تم رفعة حوار عدنان مع مسيحي ...

 
Mods,

Delete/close this thread and ban this guy permanently as religious discussions are not allowed on PDF but he repeatedly violates it. Thanks.
 
عن أبي ذر جندب بن جنادة وأبي عبد
الرحمن معاذ بن جبل رضي الله تعالى عنهما عن رسول الله صلى الله عليه واله وسلم قال:
(اتق الله حيثما كنت, وأتبع السيئة الحسنة تمحها, وخالق الناس بخلق حسن)

رواه الترمذي وقال حديث حسن, وفي بعض النسخ حسن صحيح .

The Authority Of Abu Dhar Jundub bin Junadah, and
Muadh bin Jabal
The messenger of Allah said:
"Fear Allah wherever you are, and follow up a bad deed with a good one and it
will wipe it out, and behave well towards people."

Reporters.
Tirmithi narrated the hadith and said it was fine, and in another version, said
ture and
fine



عن أبي هريرة رضي الله عنه قال:
قال صلى الله عليه واله وسلم: { الإيمان بضع وسبعون شعبة أو بضع وستون شعبة،
فأفضلها قول لا إله إلا الله، وأدناها إماطة الأذى عن الطريق والحياء شعبة من
الإيمان }

[رواه البخاري ومسلم].


It is narrated on the authority of Abu Huraira may
Allah be pleased with him that the Messenger of Allah (may peace and blessings
be upon him) said:
Faith has over seventy branches or over sixty branches, the most excellent of
which is the declaration that there is no god but Allah, and the humblest of
which is the, removal of what is injurious from the path: and modesty is the
branch of faith.

Bukhari and Muslim


كيف نستفيد من الأحاديث في حياتنا اليومية الداعيه محمد حجاب والداعية عدنان يجيبان على اسئلت مسلم ...


كيف نستفيد من الأحاديث في حياتنا اليومية الداعيه محمد حجاب والداعية عدنان يجيبان على اسئلت مسلم ...
 
مسيحي ادعى بأن المسجد الحرام تم بناؤة في زمن عبد الملك بن مروان وعندما طلب شمسي منه الدليل هرب ...





حوار عباس مع جوزيف يدعي بأن إله اليهود ليس إله المسلمين ولا النصارى وان معجزات النبي موسى تم تأليفها





لن اواصل الحوار معك وانت ترفض مصافحتي حوار محمد حجاب مع إمرأة من حركة النسويات


 
Valar. said:
Mods,

Delete/close this thread and ban this guy permanently as religious discussions are not allowed on PDF but he repeatedly violates it. Thanks.
Click to expand...
Banning need not be done but certainly, people should not be allowed to create such threads.

@revol, this is your second such thread. Please stop, my brother, and ask the mods to delete this thrad.
 
The Authority Of Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) From the Prophet (peace be upon him), who said :
"Allah (mighty and sublime be He) said : Spend (on charity), O son of Adam, and I shall spend on you."

Reporters.
It was related by al-Bukhari (also by Muslim).

On the authority of Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be
pleased with him), who said that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of
Allah be upon him) said:

"Allah (mighty and sublime be He) will say on the Day of Resurrection:

'O son of Adam, I fell ill and you visited Me not.' He will say: 'O Lord, and
how should I visit You when You are the Lord of the worlds?' He will say: 'Did
you not know that My servant So-and-so had fallen ill and you visited him not?

Did you not know that had you visited him you would have found Me with him? O
son of Adam, I asked you for food and you fed Me not.' He will say: 'O Lord, and
how should I feed You when You are the Lord of the worlds?' He will say: 'Did
you not know that My servant So-and-so asked you for food and you fed him not?

Did you not know that had you fed him you would surely have found that (the
reward for doing so) with Me? O son of Adam, I asked you to give Me to drink and
you gave Me not to drink.' He will say: 'O Lord, how should I give You to drink
when You are the Lord of the worlds?' He will say:

'My servant So-and-so asked
you to give him to drink and you gave him not to drink. Had you given him to
drink you would have surely found that with Me.'"

Muslim
شاهد ركن المتحدثين (6)



!داعية بريطاني مسلم يلجم مبشرا مسيحيا في ركن الخطباء

 
Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, reported:
Allah's Messenger (may peace be upon him) said: While I was asleep I saw myself
in Paradise and a woman performing ablution by the side of a palace. I said: For
whom is it meant? They said: It is meant for 'Umar bin Al-Khattab. (The Holy
Prophet) said: There came across my mind the feeling of 'Umar and so I turned
back and went away. Abu Hurairah said: 'Umar wept as we were present in that
meeting with Allah's Messenger (may peace be upon him) and 'Umar said: Allah's
Messenger, may my father and mother be taken as ransom for you. Could I at all
feel any jealousy about you?

Sahih Muslim



The Authority Of Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased
with him) From the Prophet (peace be upon him), who said ::
"Let him who believes in Allah and the Last Day either speak good or keep
silent, and let him who believes in Allah and the Last Day be generous to his
neighbour, and let him who believes in Allah and the Last Day be generous to his
guest."

Reporters.
Related by Bukhari and Muslim.



The Authority Of Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased
with him): The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said :

"Allah said : I have prepared for My righteous servants what no eye has seen and
no ear has heard, not has it occurred to human heart. Thus recite if you wish
(1): And no soul knows what joy for them (the inhabitants of Paradise) has been
kept hidden (Quran Chapter 32 Verse 17)."

Reporters.
It was related by al-Bukhari, Muslim, at-Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah

التغيرات التي واجهتها بعد إسلامي | Changes that i faced after embracing Islam


امرأة ملحدة تسأل الداعية محمد حجاب أسئلة كثيرة

داعية مسلم يجيب عن شبهات في القرآن!

 
On the authority of Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him), who said that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

"If Allah has loved a servant [of His], He calls Gabriel (on whom be peace) and says: 'I love So-and-so, therefore love him.'" He (the Prophet - peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: "So Gabriel loves him. Then he (Gabriel) calls out in heaven, saying: 'Allah loves So-and-so, therefore love him.' And the inhabitants of heaven love him." He (the Prophet - peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: "Then acceptance is established for him on earth. And if Allah has abhorred a servant [of His], He calls Gabriel and says: 'I abhor So-and-so, therefore abhor him.' So Gabriel abhors him. Then Gabriel calls out to the inhabitants of heaven: 'Allah abhors So-and-so, therefore abhor him.'" He (the Prophet - peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: "So they abhor him, and abhorrence is established for him on earth."

[Muslim (also by al-Bukhari, Malik, and at-Tirmidhi).]
Ibn 'Umar, may Allah be pleased with them, reported:

The Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) said:
When Allah will gather together, on the Day of Judgment, all the earlier and
later generations of mankind, a flag will be raised (to mark off) every person
guilty of breach of faith, and it will be announced that this is the perfidy of
so and so, son of so and so (to attract the attention of people to his guilt).


Sahih Muslim
Narrated Uthman bin Affan (may Allah be pleased with him) The
Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said, "The most superior
among you (Muslims) are those who learn the Qur'an and teach it to others."

Bukhari

The Prophet Jesus, peace be upon him
will not be the Savior of them as they think
look here
المسيح يرفض المسيحيين يوم الحساب! هاشم في حوار مع امرأة مسيحية


مسيحي بريطاني يعتنق الإسلام في نهاية رائعة بعد سماع بعض من دلائل صحة الإسلام ونبوة سيدنا محمد ﷺ
 
1/2ما رأيك في زنا المحارم؟ منصور وشمسي في حوار مع ملحد الجزء الأول


2/2ما رأيك في زنا المحارم؟ منصور وشمسي في حوار مع ملحد الجزء الثاني


1/2 ادعاءات صلب المسيح! منصور في حوار مع شاب عربي الجزء الأول
 
A person born Christian or Jewish

What will God do with him?

Above all, we know that Allah is good and loves kindness in all things; He is the most gracious, the most merciful,

of a vast mercy which is greater than his anger and revenge, as it is said in the hadith of Abu Hurayrah (peace be upon him) according to which the Prophet (peace be upon him) ) said: “Allah wrote a decree before creating the universe (saying); My mercy prevails over My anger, and it is written with Him above the Throne. »Reported by al-Bukhaari (7554).


A distinction is made between one who imitated his ancestors even if he knows the truth, and one who imitated his ancestors and had no way of knowing the truth.


Both categories exist,

1-therefore he who knew the truth and turned away from it is negligent and has no excuse before Allah.



2-Those who wanted advice and sought it but could not find it because there was no one to guide them. They are the same decision as those who lived in the intervals between the prophets and those whom the calling did not reach.


As for those who were unable to ask and learn, and had no way of knowing the truth,


Allah will judge between his slaves on the day of the resurrection by his wisdom and his righteousness, and he will not punish anyone except those against whom proof is established by means of the messengers. This matter is clear and final.


those whom the call of Islam has not reached and against whom no evidence has been established through the Messengers, they will be tested on the Day of Resurrection. A messenger will be sent to them there, and those who obey him will enter heaven and those who disobey him will enter hell,





Beware of neglecting this principle even for a moment, so beware of discussing the divine decree before understanding it. You must understand that the divine decree is like the sun; when you believe in it and You won't give up on that

, based on the Qur'an and Sunnah, aYour mind will feel comfortable, like one who walks in the light of day


. God will test his creation as he pleases


God who created you and created the universe for you


And you don't thank God!


You must use your mind to choose the right religion

And you're alive before it's too late

Many people have embraced Islam

missionaries, celebrities and footballers

They studied and learned everything about Islam

May allah guide you to the right path


منصور يشرح الإسلام لفتاة مسيحية


حارس سجن غوانتانامو الأمريكي يعتنق الإسلام بعد أن رأى المسلمين يؤدون الصلاة رغم ظروف السجن الصعبة
 
The Quran mentions phenomena that were unknown at the time. In fact, many were only recently discovered by modern science.

Modern science confirms 1400 year old revelations from the Koran.


Fourteen centuries ago, our example this elusive knowledge about the universe already surrendered:



-The long genesis of the universe:


Quote:

"We created the heavens and the earth and what is created in six days between the two ..." (50:38)

Big Bang:


Quote:

"Do not the unbelievers see that the heavens and the earth were a cohesive mass? We have them then separated and We made from water every living thing. Will they not then believe?" (21:30)


-The smoke-like mass from which the heavens and the earth were created:


Quote:

"Then He turned to the sky was smoke and He said to it and to the earth: 'Come willingly or unwillingly." They both said: "We come willingly" (41:11)


-The choke points causing ripple universe:


Quote:

"Heaven, we have built it with power. Truly, we extend him" (51:47)


-Celestial bodies with their own jobs:


Quote:

"In heaven with his job!" (51:7)


"It did not fit the sun to reach the moon and the night he catches the day. They float each in an orbit. "(36:40)


"He made for you the sun and the moon subservient in their regular course and He made for you night and day subservient." (14:33)


"And He it is Who has created the night and the day, the sun and the moon created. They float each in an orbit." (21:33)


-Iron is taken from the space:


Quote:

"And We have sent Our messengers sent with clear proofs, and We have the book and the balance sent down with them, so that people keep justice alive. And We have sent down iron. It has great strength and a lot of utility for people .. . " (57:25)


-For life requires water:


Quote:

"... And we have already made the living water. Will they not then believe?" (21:30)


-The atmosphere protection:


Quote:

"And we have made the sky a protective roof. Yet they turn away from His signs off." (21:31)



-For example, God describes the stages of human development in the womb:


We created man from an essence of clay, then We placed him as a drop of fluid in a safe place, then We made that drop into a clinging form, and We made that form into a lump of flesh, and We made that lump into bones, and We clothed those bones with flesh, and later We made him into other forms –– glory be to God, the best of creators! (Quran, 23:12-14)


Professor Keith Moore, a prominent scientist of anatomy and embryology at the University of Toronto, Canada, has stated, “It has been a great pleasure for me to help clarify statements in the Quran about human development. It is clear to me that these statements must have come to Muhammad from God … because almost all of this knowledge was not discovered until many centuries later.”


-The Quran also describes the expansion of the universe: “And it is We who have built the universe with (Our creative) power; and verily, it is We who are steadily expanding it” (51:47). It was not until 1925, when Edwin Hubble provided evidence of receding galaxies, that the expanding universe came to be accepted as a scientific fact.


Professor Alfred Kroner, a world-famous geologist, explained: “Thinking about many of these questions and thinking where Muhammad came from, he was after all a Bedouin, I think it is almost impossible that he could have known about things like the common origin of the universe, because scientists have only found out within the last few years with very complicated and advanced technological methods that this is the case.”


1/2الطلاق بين الإسلام والمسيحية! عدنان رشيد في حوار مع ليزي الجزء الأول


2/2الطلاق بين الإسلام والمسيحية! عدنان رشيد في حوار مع ليزي الجزء الثاني

 
Narrated Jarir bin Abdullah al Bajali (may Allah be
pleased with him) the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said,
"He who is not merciful to others, will not be treated mercifully."

Bukhari and Muslim

Narrated by Abu Dawood (may Allah be pleased with
him), said that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon
him) said:
(The perfect believer is the one who loves for the sake of Allah, hate for the
sake of Allah, gives for the sake of Allah and hold for the sake of Allah ),

(Sahih Aj Jame' 5965).



Narrated Abdullah bin Amr (may Allah be pleased with
him): The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) was neither a
Fahish (one who speaks bad words to make people laugh), nor a Mutafahhish (never
used bad language)." He used to say, "The best amongst you are those who have
the best manners and character.""

Bukhari

من يتهم النبي محمد ﷺ بانه قاتل فهو أكبر كذاب في التأريخ ...


حوار شمسي مع شاب غير مسلم ( لا أدري ) حول الخالق ...



كيف يمكننا إقناع الناس بالإسلام ؛ وهم يقولون كلاما قبيحًا عن الإسلام ؛ وعن الرسول ؟

 
Allah says in the Quran what means


:

{Glory be to Him Who made His servant to go on a night from the Sacred Mosque to the remote mosque of which We have blessed the precincts, so that We may show to him some of Our signs; surely He is the Hearing, the Seeing.} (Al-Israa' 17:1)



There is no doubt that Al-Isra (the night journey) followed by Al-Miraj (the heavenly ascension) was one of the miracles in the life of our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). According to the most accepted view, it happened on the 27th of Rajab, the seventh month of the Hijri calendar, in the tenth year of Muhammad's prophethood.


It is reported in Hadith literature, that the Messenger of Allah was carried from the Sacred Mosque in Makkah to the "Farthest Mosque" (Al-Masjid al-Aqsa) in Jerusalem on a creature called Al-Buraq in the company of the archangel Gabriel (peace be upon him). There he led a congregational prayer of the prophets of God.



Then Gabriel took him to the heavens where he met the prophets Adam, John, Jesus, Idris, Aaron and Moses (peace be on them all). In the seventh heaven, he met Abraham (peace be on him).


He was then brought to the Divine Presence. The details of this encounter are beautifully detailed in the beginning of surat An-Najm (52).




The speed of the animal outweigh the aircraft


This is different from human industries


This is from Allah


it's miracles


like Stick of Moses, peace be upon him


After all these matters took place with the Prophet, he returned to the city of Makkah. Some scholars said the Prophet's journey took about one-third of the night, i.e., his journey from Makkah to Jerusalem, then to the heavens and what is above them, and then back to Makkah The next day the Prophet told the people what happened to him the previous night. The blasphemers belied the Prophet and mocked him, saying, "We need a month to get there and back, and you are claiming to have done all this in one night?"



They said to Abu Bakr, "Look at what your companion is saying. He says he went to Jerusalem and came back in one night." Abu Bakr told them, "If he said that, then he is truthful. I believe him concerning the news of the heavens--that an angel descends to him from the heavens. How could I not believe he went to Jerusalem and came back in a short period of time--when these are on earth?" At that, the Companion, Abu Bakr, was called "as-Siddiq"--because of how strongly he believed all what the Prophet said.



The blasphemous people questioned the Prophet: "If you are truthful, then describe to us Masjid al-Aqsa and its surroundings." They asked this because they knew Prophet Muhammad had never been there before the previous night. Allah enabled the Messenger to see Masjid al-Aqsa, and he described the masjid and its surroundings in exact detail. Moreover, the Prophet said, "On my way back, I saw some of your shepherds grazing their animals in a particular location. They were searching for a camel they had lost." The Prophet continued by giving the description of the camel. When these shepherds came back, they told their people what happened to them--precisely as the Prophet had already told them.



These blasphemers admitted the Prophet's description was exact. Despite that, They did accept Islam. Only those whom Allah willed to be guided, will be guided. The person whom Allah did not will to be guided, will not believe--regardless of how much explanation or how many proofs he is shown. The person whom Allah willed to be guided, surely he will be a believer. Many people witnessed miracles and believe

ISRA MI'RAJ





Isra and Miraj (Night Journey) - Shaykh Hamza Yusuf


يابانية تسأل لماذا تصدقون اسراء النبي من مكة الى الاقصى بليلة واحدة ؟ د ذاكر نايك Dr Zakir Naik
 
