You Too Brutus

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
According to many since the change of guard last year, PTI has been going through cataclysmic events internally. Although it is very hard for the faithful to digest these scenarios, the gluten or cohesive force uniting different strands of the party is there no more. I had been raising the alarms for a while but all to deaf ears.
All these stalwarts that were harping superlative abuse towards the opponents were also trying to get berths in other parties from back channels. One of them being Firdous Ashiq Awan had no takers. Coming to the current lot in the cabinet Fawad Chaudhry has been arguing his case fervently but of no vain.
They say politics has no heart, the next few days may see some mega surprises!
