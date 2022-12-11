You think South Asia is crooked???

Abolition of the Lords, that house of cronies, toadies and donors, can’t come too soon | Andrew Rawnsley Sir Keir Starmer should ignore those who say constitutional change is too difficult. Radical reinvigoration of our democracy must be a Labour priority

US is notorious for corruption particularly the defence procurement industry. Where generals retire to become lobbyists for defence firms - earning 100s of millions in commission. Some even go to serve Middle Eastern dictatorships.Here in U.K. - corruption in high office has gone out of control.Indian Rishi Sunak, as chancellor, handed out billions to influential white people to become PM.Btw, Pakistani Sajid Javed refused to do it hence was sacked and replaced by his junior - Rishi SunakAnyway, here is one example.