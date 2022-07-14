What's new

You guys banned me to make your bosses happy. I am going to launch web page paralil to defence.pk Oppression. Freedom of speach what joke

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,281
0
3,709
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
You guys banned me to make your bosses happy. I am going to launch web page paralil to defence.pk's Oppression againt its readers. That page will represent true nature of freedom of expression. They will be run by ture Pakistanis. Advice me name plz. Marshal law is in Pakistan. People of Pakistan are under severe slavery n Oppression.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,224
1
3,455
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cash GK said:
You guys banned me to make your bosses happy. I am going to launch web page paralil to defence.pk's Oppression againt its readers. That page will represent true nature of freedom of expression. They will be run by ture Pakistanis. Advice me name plz.
Click to expand...

Mods will ban you and this thread.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,281
0
3,709
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
PakAlp said:
Mods will ban you and this thread.
Click to expand...
They did for month. I dont care anymore I have given them around 12 years. If they don't respect my loyalty. I will take this as war against st Status co. I am mad I will make sure things which will help Pakistanis n their freedom
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,435
168
22,873
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
You guys banned me to make your bosses happy. I am going to launch web page paralil to defence.pk's Oppression againt its readers. That page will represent true nature of freedom of expression. They will be run by ture Pakistanis. Advice me name plz. Marshal law is in Pakistan. People of Pakistan are under severe slavery n Oppression.
Click to expand...
Okay all the best.
 
Behram Khilji

Behram Khilji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 7, 2019
636
-49
607
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cash GK said:
You guys banned me to make your bosses happy. I am going to launch web page paralil to defence.pk's Oppression againt its readers. That page will represent true nature of freedom of expression. They will be run by ture Pakistanis. Advice me name plz. Marshal law is in Pakistan. People of Pakistan are under severe slavery n Oppression.
Click to expand...
Don’t worry about it, I get banned, I get strikes and why because I speak my mind, they can’t counter it because it’s the truth.

So someone complains, don’t even know who if there is a complainant and before you know it I am banned.

All my posts have been moderated, (truth taken out) and I have been issued warnings.

This forum only tolerates yes bosses, those who don’t question or a certain ethnic group.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,535
32
22,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
N walay kehte hain we are biased against them, you say we are biased against you, fauj walay kehte hain we are biased against them...if everyone thinks we are biased against them, then that means we really are neutral, right? :P
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,255
16
25,005
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Most of my brothers here will soon realise to their horror that never ever take a politician's words as a sacred script. History tells us those activists who developed emotional attachments to their leaders and bore the brunt of hardships, often saw their leaders take a U-turn on the principle matter they fought for.
Saying that the whole nation has had enough of our real masters. They are the ones who have really prospered and progressed at our expense. As per the quote of late(maybe killed) Asma jahangir.
1657799176053.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 11, Members: 5, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

大汉奸柳传志
my adopted US homeland is giving me flashbacks to the Russia I fled
Replies
2
Views
534
nang2
nang2
D
The fight for beef as a democratic right | Freedom to Eat
Replies
1
Views
465
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
F-22Raptor
Huawei’s HarmonyOS: “Fake it till you make it” meets OS development
Replies
7
Views
1K
Globenim
G
shanlung
How I got to speak Chinese and able to understand spoken Chinese
Replies
0
Views
378
shanlung
shanlung
Hamartia Antidote
What is GPT-3? Everything your business needs to know about OpenAI’s breakthrough AI language program
Replies
1
Views
2K
Mustafa27
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom