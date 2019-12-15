What's new

You don't look like a Bihari!

El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,098
7
48,164
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Republic of Bihar will rise to ban such traditions of objectifying Bihar for humour and guilty pleasure.
UDAYCAMPUS said:
Gangs of wasseypur put the ultimate Bihari stereotype for others
Click to expand...
Biharis will never forget the ill treatment they got as foreign workers in parts of India when pandemic came along.
 
Last edited:
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

FULL MEMBER
May 7, 2011
1,788
-9
1,155
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
Republic of Bihar will rise to ban such traditions of objectifying Bihar for humour and guilty pleasure.

Biharis will never forget the ill treatment they got as foreign workers in parts of India when pandemic came along.
Click to expand...
These stereotypes are just light humour, every group in India has some or the other, like Punjabis with party and alcohol, Bengalis with fish and sweets, Gujratis with business etc.
Pandemic is not targeting one community, all are affected.
You think Biharis are one the most overrepresented groups in Indian administrative services because they are ill treated in rest of India?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,098
7
48,164
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
UDAYCAMPUS said:
These stereotypes are just light humour, every group in India has some or the other, like Punjabis with party and alcohol, Bengalis with fish and sweets, Gujratis with business etc.
Pandemic is not targeting one community, all are affected.
You think Biharis are one the most overrepresented groups in Indian administrative services because they are ill treated in rest of India?
Click to expand...
yeah we used to have fun with Bengalis like that. They now have their own desh.

you people will pay for hurting Bihari sentiments and ego.

India is 1.7 billion. Every group is over and misrepresented at the same time
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

FULL MEMBER
May 7, 2011
1,788
-9
1,155
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
yeah we used to have fun with Bengalis like that. They now have their own desh.

you people will pay for hurting Bihari sentiments and ego.

India is 1.7 billion. Every group is over and misrepresented at the same time
Click to expand...
Our Biharis are one of the most patriotic. It was the Bihar regiment that fought against Chinese aggression last year. Speaking of Bihari sentiments, are they respected in Pakistan?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dexter
  • Locked
HISTORY : The Fall of Dhaka from Bihari Eyes
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Dubious
Dubious
P
HISTORY: THE FALL OF DHAKA FROM BIHARI EYES
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
3K
Saiful Islam
Saiful Islam
T
Debunking the 3 Million Myth
Replies
3
Views
655
Sulman Badshah
Sulman Badshah
vi-va
'Wombs for hire' mothers become pawns in Modi's culture war
Replies
2
Views
330
vi-va
vi-va
D
India has decisively lost the race to China during this decade...
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
145
Views
5K
Dungeness
Dungeness

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom