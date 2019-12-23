"You don't have to say it's coming from the Turks because there's no help from other nations."

Beloved Mongolia, which was the magnificent OCAK of the great nations that also hosted the Orkhon inscriptions. The video was taken during the zakat distributions in Bayal-Olgil, Mongolia. Let me try to translate... He asked the teacher, "we came from Turkey Have you told them?" Teacher said no, it is not necessary. - Needless to say, already Help means Turk, here. Only the Turkish nation comes to mind. When aid comes, they already understand that the Turks are coming. Nobody from other nations comes here anyway.