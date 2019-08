1. we are in an economic mess .



2. we are in too much debt.



3. a war with india will destroy our ' credit worthiness' . aka our lenders will simply back away from their commitments .



4. PA has at most 90 - 100 days of POL .



------------



^^ connect the dots above. we are under IMF programme . we cant even make a banking law without FATF approval . in short, our hands are tied and now are facing the Kashmir issue.





-------------



this is what happens when you dont act boldly . when you dont hang the chors who would cough up 5 billion easily, but no , you ran to int'l Jewish lenders and now you sit and watch helplessly while india annexes kashmir totally



------------



good luck with accountants and bankers running our economy

