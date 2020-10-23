You Can Probably Guess What The Best-Selling 5G Smartphone In The World Is



Apple 's iPhones are reportedly the best-sellingsmartphones in the world. Apple introduced 5G to its iPhone lineup in 2020 with the iPhone 12-series, making them the first iPhones to feature the latest in cellular connectivity. While some Android manufacturers had already started offering 5G devices in 2019, Apple is still apparently winning the 5G race despite being late to the game.Most carriers worldwide have been fast increasing their 5G coverage, although the technology is facing protests and violent objections from conspiracy theorists and pseudo-science believers. Conspiracy theories about 5G have long propagated online, often with damaging consequences in real life. Over the years, some have tried to burn down cell phone towers to stop 5G rollout, while others are reportedly wearing radioactive pendants and sleep masks to fend off 5G radiation.According to a new report from Strategy Analytics, Apple has approximately 25-percent of the global 5G smartphone market ahead of Xiaomi and Samsung. While the overall market is expanding with people switching from 4G to 5G handsets, Apple's iPhones continued to remain at the top of the global 5G market as of Q3, 2021. The report further claims that Honor is the fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally, ahead of Motorola, Samsung, Oppo and Realme. However, the second-largest 5G smartphone vendor Xiaomi saw its market-share stall in the third quarter, thanks mainly to Samsung's resurgence in Europe. Xiaomi is also facing headwinds in its home market from Honor and Oppo, leading to its flat trajectory in the last quarter.While Apple was a relatively late entrant into the 5G market, the company is now rumored to be working on its own in-house 5G modem for the iPhone . According to the report, the rumored future Apple modem might offer faster speeds and improved latency, enabling faster downloads and more responsive gaming. However, the new modem will only likely launch in 2023 at the earliest, which means it won't feature in next year's iPhone 14 Meanwhile, Apple is said to be infusing its third-gen iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, which might increase the number of 5G iPhone users. According to new reports, the device is set to launch early next year, and it should be able to extend the reach of 5G iPhones to a broader audience. Furthermore, given that the standard iPhone 13 is priced starting at $799 (the iPhone mini starts at $699), a more affordable $399 iPhone SE could very well consolidate Apple's position as the most prominentsmartphone vendor in the world.