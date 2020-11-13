You Can Now Use FBR’s Maloomat Taxray Portal to Easily File Tax Returns Yourself
Posted 18 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
FBR has updated the ‘Maloomat 2.0’ and named it ‘Iris Maloomat Taxray portal,’ allowing the citizens to easily use the information regarding their income, withholding tax deductions, and expenditures in their annual tax returns.
Filers will now only need to add the mentioned tax and income information to their annual returns using the Tax Asaan Mobile app or web portal.
Those who want to check how much of their tax info is available to the FBR, can visit the NADRA Tax Net portal and get in-depth information on their whole tax profile.
The updated Taxray portal also allows citizens to view tax refund or rebate information at the click of a button.
Although citizens were previously able to view information on withholding taxes through the Maloomat portal, they were unable to use it in their tax return statements of the relevant fiscal year.
It must also be noted here that contrary to what is being reported in mainstream media, the FBR Iris Maloomat Taxray is only a web portal and not a Smartphone application.
Using Maloomat Taxray, FBR maintains information of more than 53 million citizens about all of their assets, income, and expenditures. FBR also updates the information regarding salary and banking transactions in the Taxray portal in real-time using the accurate fiscal year format.
FBR claims that non-filers cannot hide their assets and income now as it is available in the Taxray portal.
FBR has also extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (tax year 2020) till 8 December 2020.
------------------
Posted 18 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
FBR has updated the ‘Maloomat 2.0’ and named it ‘Iris Maloomat Taxray portal,’ allowing the citizens to easily use the information regarding their income, withholding tax deductions, and expenditures in their annual tax returns.
Filers will now only need to add the mentioned tax and income information to their annual returns using the Tax Asaan Mobile app or web portal.
Those who want to check how much of their tax info is available to the FBR, can visit the NADRA Tax Net portal and get in-depth information on their whole tax profile.
The updated Taxray portal also allows citizens to view tax refund or rebate information at the click of a button.
Although citizens were previously able to view information on withholding taxes through the Maloomat portal, they were unable to use it in their tax return statements of the relevant fiscal year.
It must also be noted here that contrary to what is being reported in mainstream media, the FBR Iris Maloomat Taxray is only a web portal and not a Smartphone application.
Using Maloomat Taxray, FBR maintains information of more than 53 million citizens about all of their assets, income, and expenditures. FBR also updates the information regarding salary and banking transactions in the Taxray portal in real-time using the accurate fiscal year format.
FBR claims that non-filers cannot hide their assets and income now as it is available in the Taxray portal.
FBR has also extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (tax year 2020) till 8 December 2020.
You Can Now Use FBR's Maloomat Taxray Portal to Easily File Tax Returns Yourself
FBR has updated the ‘Maloomat 2.0’ and named it ‘Iris Maloomat Taxray portal,’ allowing the citizens to easily use the
propakistani.pk